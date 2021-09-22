How PM Modi Spent Time on His Long Flight to the US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to the United States on his first power-packed foreign visit since the Covid-19 pandemic. Modi’s hectic itinerary includes meetings with top global CEOs, and his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Modi’s flight is scheduled to land at 3:30 am, Thursday (according to Indian Standard Time) in the US.

ALSO READ | PM Modi’s US Flight To Avoid Afghanistan; Pakistan Gives Nod To Use Its Airspace

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister shared a photo of himself on Twitter, saying: “a long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work."

A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work. pic.twitter.com/nYoSjO6gIB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

The Prime Minister’s preparations come ahead of his packed schedule. Modi seeks to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia through his visit, which will be concluded with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on pressing global challenges.

The PM had earlier addressed the Global Covid-19 summit virtually, drawing attention to India’s robust vaccination drive and grassroots-based healthcare system. “India is now running the world’s largest vaccination campaign.

Recently, we vaccinated about 25 million people on a single day. Our grassroots level healthcare system has delivered over 800 million vaccine doses so far. Over 200 million Indians are now fully vaccinated," he said.

ALSO READ | PM Modi Urges For ‘Easier Travel Through Mutual Cooperation’ Amid UK CoWIN Row

Biden in his address at the Covid-19 summit said the Quad partnership is on track to produce at least a billion vaccine doses in India by 2022, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, asserting that nothing is more urgent than working together to defeat COVID-19 so the world is much better prepared for future pandemics.

The United States and its international partners are working quickly to scale up vaccine manufacturing in other countries around the world so they can manufacture as well, Biden said in his virtual address to the Global Summit to End COVID-19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here