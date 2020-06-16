How Ranbir Kapoor Has Never Let Failures Sabotage His Career

Being a Kapoor scion or as Ranbir Kapoor says "disarming product of nepotism" doesn’t shield him from failures. Even though his Bollywood debut Saawariya featured him as a tower clad lad gladly flaunting a well-toned body, that couldn’t really save the film. It not just received derisive reviews, but excessive scorn too. But had the film not failed in setting the cash registers ringing at the box office, we wouldn’t have spotted the actor in him. Saawariya fiasco was followed by a string of successful films.

If Bachna Ae Haseeno was a showreel of Ranbir’s acting prowess, Wake Up Sid, Rocket Singh, Raajneeti brought to the fore his assured and credible performances.

We are really happy that his next outing Anjaana Anjaani came across as a painful experience for the viewers. Because had the film not flopped, he wouldn’t have understood the need to stay ahead of his colleagues and in direct contention with Khans – something he successfully proved with his career moves in the following years.

For instance, Rockstar clearly belonged to him. From Janardhan’s uneven edges to Jordan’s erratic ways to the manner in which he owned the stage in Sadda Haq, his performance was riveting.

With Barfi! he proved that even though many thought of him as the ultimate romantic hero – courtesy his charisma, and conventional good looks, he could never be put into a mould.

He played a deaf mute character, with no dialogues. But he won hearts by communicating through his silences, and expressions.

With Yeh Jawani Hai deewani – with its holiday romances, and love as the core theme - his acting was effortless. Following another bout of flops like (Besharam, PK, Bombay Velvet), he proved just how phenomenal he is , courtesy he is spontaneous as his characters in Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

While Jagga Jasoos flopped, Sanju won.

So clearly Ranbir has a very different mindset to failure: He hasn’t just been tolerant of it, but embraced it too.

Interestingly, failure hasn’t just been restricted to films and their Box office fate. It has also spilled into his personal relationships, and stayed very vocal about it.

Remember what Ranbir had said about success and failure being a part and parcel of life and how he tries hard to never get affected by it?

The actor, who made headlines for his alleged relationship with Deepika, Priyanka, Katrina and now Alia maintained, "Failure is indeed fearful… But I do fear failure in relationships with my parents, friends and at the workplace," said Ranbir.





Agreed, failure is painful and it is quite natural to develop an aversion to it, but going by what Ranbir had said in one of his interviews, it can help us to unlock great potential. But for that you need to change your perspective on failure. You need to treat it as a tool to success, and to learn what works and what just doesn’t. Ranbir, thanks for being vocal about your failures and helping fans understand that as much as it hurts, failure is meant to serve, not hinder us.