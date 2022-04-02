'How So Suddenly?' Maha Police to Probe Death of Aryan Khan Drugs Case Witness Prabhakar Sail

The death of independent witness in the Mumbai drugs case Prabhakar Sail will be investigated by Maharashtra police, said state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday. Questioning Sail’s death, Patil said many had suspected his demise, and wondered how ‘such a strong man could die of a heart attack so suddenly’.

An independent witness in the Mumbai drugs bust case that emerged in October last year, Sail, had died after suffering a heart attack on Friday afternoon.

In October 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested 20 persons in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Sail, believed to be a driver of KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan Khan after his arrest had gone viral, had made sensational bribe allegations against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is facing a departmental probe on these charges.

Sail had claimed and filed an affidavit that there was an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some NCB officials and others for letting off Aryan Khan from the case. He alleged that he had overheard Gosavi telling one Sam D’Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office following the October 3 raid on the Goa-bound ship about a demand of Rs 25 crore and to settle at Rs 18 crore as they “have to give Rs eight crore to Sameer Wankhede”.

Advertisement

Wankhede had then been removed as the lead investigator of the drugs-on-cruise case, and an SIT, headed by senior IPS officer Sanjay Singh, was formed to probe the matter.

Sail had also given a statement against Kiran Gosavi, alleging that he had taken money from Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani.

A Post mortem has already been conducted on Sail’s body and an official report is awaited, said his lawyer, adding that his family had ruled out any foul play. However, they had left it on the state government to decide, the lawyer said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.