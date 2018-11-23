How Strangers Looking for Escort Services Ended up Knocking on the Doors of Two Kolkata Women

Two women from Jadavpur in South Kolkata were in for a rude shock when strangers looking for escort services started knocking on their doors about two months ago.Soon, the two women — a 40-year-old woman and her sister-in-law — learnt that someone had created their fake accounts on Facebook and dating sites, replete with photos, house address and contact numbers. The profiles claimed that the women were not satisfied with their husbands and were looking for new sex partners. The two then filed a complaint with the cyber cell of Kolkata Police.While one woman lives with her husband and his elderly parents, her sister-in-law lives nearby in the same locality. “The cyber torture for the two women started two months ago when people, after seen their profiles on Facebook and dating sites, started knocking on their doors for escort services,” said Bivas Chatterjee, special public prosecutor for cyber-crime in the state.“Every time the complainant’s 72-year-old father and 63-year-old mother, who are both heart patients, had to convince the visitors that no such activity was taking place in the house. Imagine the mental trauma the family had to undergo after such an experience,” said Chatterjee, adding that people have also been calling on their mobile phones several times in a day, leading to further distress.One of the fake posts published with the woman’s photograph reads, “I am a screen writer in Tollywood industry. I am facing a problem nowadays with my husband. So I need a partner for a long-time sex and it’s a free service without any charges.” Another post says, “Charges Rs 500, drinks free.”Chatterjee said the entire family is now living in a state of trauma and fear. “They have now installed CCTV cameras around their house and also put up a notice in Hindi, English and Bangla in front of their door that says no such services are available in their house. On November, I advised them to visit Cyber Cell of Kolkata police and lodged a complaint. A complaint was lodged (Number: 96/2018) and the officers assured us of stern action.”Praveen Tripathi, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), could not be contacted for a comment.