How These Dengue Warriors Are Taking Centre Stage in Madurai

Hundreds of contractual DBCs of the Corporation take up mosquito control measures to prevent the spread of dengue ahead of the north-east monsoon.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 26, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
Image for representation.
Madurai has adopted Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) to identify mosquito-breeding spots and begin preventive measures accordingly.

For DBCs like M Kaleeswari, Madurai Corporation, work commences as early as 7am while the city is still in slumber. DBCs visit houses in the area earmarked for the day, reported The Hindu.

Kaleeswari, who has been doing this work for the last eight years, said that when they visit the houses, and interact with inmates, she considers them to be her family members and wants to ensure that no one is affected by dengue.

Hundreds of contractual DBCs of the Corporation take up mosquito control measures to prevent the spread of dengue ahead of the north-east monsoon.

The DBCs sport bright orange vests and go from door to door with abate solution and bleaching powder in their fight against the deadly mosquito. G. Parvathy, a worker from Bethaniapuram said that since the workers take care of an area, the residents are familiar with them. She further added that families only allow them in if they become close to them.

The report further revealed that workers have to carry on their duties irrespective of weather conditions while J Pandiselvi revealed that there are houses who do not allow them in citing household chores.

She further revealed that only after they show the families the mosquito larvae breeding in water tanks and behind refrigerators that they allow them inside to do their work.

With an additional deployment of 500 DBCs by the Corporation, the total strength has increased to 1,000 and while workers are expected to cover the residences in a ward in a week, it usually takes around two weeks.

However, residences that have working members often complain that the DBCs do not pay a visit before they leave home. However, Kaleeswari revealed that they mark the houses which are locked and the Sanitary Inspector and Swachh Police are required to inspect them in the evening.

