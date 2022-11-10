How This Bihar Youngster's Business Idea Revolutionised His Village, Brought Employment

After acquiring a degree, most of us would want to settle abroad or work in multinational companies. But, this was not the dream of Aditya Goenka, a resident of Gaya city, Bihar. After completing his engineering. he worked for five years with a multinational company and then left his job. He wanted to use his knowledge and skills for the betterment of his village, and expand his father’s storage business set up in the village.

He realised that the production of fish grains can be a profitable business. So he researched their price. To his utter surprise, the cost of fish grains was high in the market, especially after the pandemic. So he decided to produce the fish feed on his own, which was too clinically tested. Aditya used the power of the internet and attended various online seminars from renowned agriculture universities, and learned the art of fish grain production.

Through this, Aditya set up a small-scale industry for the production of fish feed. Gradually, the quantity and quality of the fish feed increased. Today, Aditya’s industry produces 4 tonnes of fish grains daily. As the profit was increasing, he added a few machines to his industry. For the trails of the grains, he kept fish and tested them. The test gave fruitful results; hence, Aditya got many retail and wholesale sellers of the fish food grain.

Aditya was basking in praise for his work. Soon villagers joined him and aided in the task. This way both the villagers and Aditya flourished. Recently, he ordered another piece of machinery for his industry. While having a conversation with News18, Aditya said that they try not to sell their produce to the shops — as doing so will increase its prices and fish farmers will suffer.

He has also applied for a subsidy from the central government and soon the process will be completed. Now, the village industry has a turnover of more than Rs 60 lakh per month and a profit of more than Rs 5 lakh per month. This has expanded the employment opportunities for the village men.

