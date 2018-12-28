English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How This Manipur Woman Survived 80 Percent Burns and Now Dreams of Starting a New Life
Imphal: After battling 80 percent burns and a seven-month stay in the hospital, Soraisham Pushpa is back on her feet.
Pushpa, who comes from a small village known as Sairemkhul in Imphal West, is a domestic violence victim.
Recounting that fateful day, she said it was her mother-in-law who poured kerosene over her and set her on fire. The incident took place on August 22, 2015.
Pushpa was treated for around seven months in the hospital for the burns she suffered. On March 15, 2016, she was allowed to go back to her parental home.
It was the doctors who contributed the money for performing plastic surgery on her.
Post recovery, she started to work at a brick kiln with her parents but was turned out shortly due to her injuries.
When ask about her marriage, Pushpa, now 23, said she got married when she was 19 years old. She also has a girl child who was only 6 months old at the time of the horrible incident.
Coming to know of her situation, Manipur Baptist Church urged 5 JAK Rifles, Tulihal Battalion, to help her. They then gifted her a sewing machine.
