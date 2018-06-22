How to Ace Essay Writing in SSC CGL Tier III Exam 2018?

The SSC CGL Tier III exam will be held on 8th July this year. Essay writing that forms an integral part of the examination carries approximately 40-60 marks in this examination and is a much dreaded area for many, so without much further ado here are a few tips which coupled with regular essay writing practice will fetch you good marks in this section:1. Get into the reading mode, be it newspapers that keep you updated and also improve your vocabulary, or good essay books for competitive exams, read all that you can get your hands on, at least till the exam.2. In the final exam as well as while practicing at home, work on maintaining legible handwriting, along with speed and neatness of the exam sheet.3. Before you start the essay, prepare an outline for the same. Follow a structure preferably – Intro, Body and Conclusion. Analyse the essay from all aspects and try to include points from all especially Social, Political, Legal, Technological and Economic aspects along with mentioning the advantages, disadvantages, challenges and alternatives available. Also, as far as possible try to end the essay on a positive note despite how hopeless the topic or realistic situation might be.4. Instead of using rosy words, go for simple words, content and concept matters more than flowery vocab.5. Go through previous year question papers and try to look for a pattern in the essay topics being asked each year, if there is recurrence of topics related to a particular subject try to learn a few quotes by famous personalities pertaining to that subject.6. 'Practice makes a man perfect’- this adage holds true so practice as much as you can along with that also follow a strict time frame to attempt the essay.7. In the examination you have to attempt a total of 2-3 topics descriptively in a span of 60 minutes so a safe bet on the essay will be 300-350 words in a total of 25-30 minutes. Don’t omit to look at the previous year question papers.8. Write the essay in present tense.9. Make sure to take a stand and present your opinion be it in favor or against the topic. Also, give logic to support your points and quote examples be it from the news or from anywhere else.