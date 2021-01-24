How to Apply for A Cheque Book Online

Is your cheque book running out of leaflets and you don’t have time to visit your bank branch to request for a new one? Fret not, there are a number of ways one can place a request for a new cheque book. Public and private banks have various methods through which customers can request for a cheque book and avail the facility of doorstep delivery. Once the request is placed, the cheque book is delivered in three to four working days, varying from bank to bank facilities and procedures.

Customers can log in to net banking or mobile banking or even visit any nearby ATM to place their request.

For internet banking, one must have themselves registered for internet banking services with their respective banks to avail the services online. One can visit the official website of the bank and enter your user ID and password to log in. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number for further verification. Once the details have been filled, the website will lead to your homepage where an individual can access their bank accounts.

Under the ‘customer services’ or ‘product and services’, you can choose ‘cheque book request’ to place the request for cheque book to be delivered at home. Now select the account for which you wish to issue a cheque book for and the number of leaflets required. Submit the details and cheque book will be delivered to your registered address within a week.

Customers who are not internet savvy can visit the nearest ATM branch. You need to insert your debit card in the ATM machine and enter a four-digit debit card PIN number. Now select ‘more options’ or ‘services’ varying from bank to bank and you will find an option for a cheque book request. Some banks also ask for the amount of leaflets required, starting from 25 to 100 leaflets. Any charges levied will be deduced from your bank account.

Alternatively, you can use the SMS service to order the cheque book. Since this step varies from bank to bank, it is advisable to enquire the number and SMS that needs to be sent from the bank.