1-min read

How to Avail Covid-19 Curfew E-pass in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai & Kolkata Amid Lockdown

Here are a few details to help you apply for the curfew e-pass on the various state government websites.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 14, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
How to Avail Covid-19 Curfew E-pass in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai & Kolkata Amid Lockdown
Police personnel stand guard near an area identified as COVID-19 hotspot during a nationwide lockdown in Noida, on April 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of lockdown till May 3 which means people will be required to carry a special curfew e-pass to travel amid the restrictions.

Various state governments have made these passes available to those who are providing essential services, including law and order services, media, policemen, patients, food supply, health care worker, banking services and others.

Applicants who wish to avail the special passes have to provide details about the district, village name, name, mobile number, a government ID, vehicle registration number and few other details.

Here are a few details to help you apply for the curfew e-pass:

How to get Curfew E-pass in Delhi NCR

To get the e-pass for Delhi and nearby areas, visit the following official website:

Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/

Gurgaon: https://onemapggm.gmda.gov.in/movementpassggm/admin/Register

Noida/ Ghaziabad: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/

Faridabad: https://covidssharyana.in

How to get Curfew E-pass in Kolkata

To get the e-pass for Kolkata, visit the official website

How to get Curfew E-pass in Mumbai

To get the e-pass for Mumbai, visit the official website

How to get Curfew E pass in Chennai

To get the e-pass for Chennai, visit the official website

Your generated curfew e-pass will carry information, including your name, vehicle number, movement date and timing.



