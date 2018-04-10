10 Ways to Beat Board Exam Results Stress

With examinations come stress, followed by panic among students. Exam stress affects us in more ways than we could possible understand hence, it becomes significant to address it rightly to get it under control. This examination result season know the simple remedies to overcome your stress effectively.Exam result stress can be excruciating to a point where you may feel loss of appetite or suffer from insomnia, it comes with a risk of causing havoc on your health, mental state and performance as well. Here, are a few handy tips to take your exam stress head on:The first step towards dealing exam stress is to identify the source of it. Recognise what's stressing you out and then initiate the process of uprooting it. Talk about what’s troubling you to someone who can identify with the same.A lot of your stress level depends on the kind of diet and lifestyle you follow. For a healthy and functional mind one requires ample sleep and healthy food in the system in order to negate the consequences of stress resulting from examinations. Incorporate green vegetables and fruits to detox the mind and eat in regular intervals (the gap between meals shouldn’t exceed beyond 3 hours). Also, it is vital to get a minimum of 7 hours of sleep at a time of stress.Exercise works wonder in times of stress. When you do physical activity your body inhales more oxygen which is instrumental in de-stressing the mind. Besides, rigorous physical activity channels the brain towards positivity. It is an established fact that exercise boosts your mind and drives the mind towards productivity.One of the primary causes of stress is comparison. To compare your abilities or your results with others will only stress you hence avoid entangling yourself in any comparison or even conversations of comparison happening in your vicinity.In the age of Netflix and Amazon Prime entertainment comes handy to all of us. Whenever you feel lethargic and you do not want to drag yourself outside, utilise the benefits of technology. Entertain yourself by watching the latest shows, movies, etc. when you feel the stress.Dissecting the question papers post examination is a regular norm which you must stay away from. Exam ‘post-mortem’ is the evil that drives your stress causing depression.Be around and interact with people who will understand you and who you can talk to. Discuss your stress with people who can empathise and help you deal with it. Get out with someone and breathe fresh air to infuse your system with optimism. An enlightening interaction keeps mental health in balance.Cooking what you want to eat acts as a therapy to your depression. Make your own food as much as you can to deal with the stress you are under.A hot bath is a magical weapon to fight stress. A shower unwinds your mind off stress and relieves you from the vices of it. Stay in the shower for as long as you feel loosened up.More often than not stress results in serious panic which leaves the brain defunct. So, before you panic, flex your muscles and breathe.