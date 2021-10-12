How to Book Virtual Q Tickets Online for Sabarilamala Temple Darshan

The Sabarimala hill shrine in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district is visited by devotees of Lord Ayyappa from across the globe. During the pilgrimage season of Mandala - Makaravilakku (beginning from November 16), Sabarimala hosts one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Kerala government and the temple administration have laid down new rules to check the spread of the virus. If you also have been planning to visit the Sabarimala temple, you can book a ‘Virtual Q’ for the darshan on the temple’s official site. Slots open for booking one week before the desired date.

The booking process of the Sabarimala Virtual Q ticket will require a devotee to provide details like email ID, phone number, photo ID proof, scanned photograph

Here’s how to Book Sabarimala Virtual Q Tickets Online

— Log on to Sabarimala temple’s official portal sabarimalaonline.org

- Log in using your credentials. If you haven’t registered on the website yet, you can do so by clicking on the ‘Register’ link on the right side of the homepage

- Enter name, date of birth, address, identity proof, phone number, and a photograph.

- Input r your e-mail id and create a password before clicking on ‘Continue’

- An OTP will be sent to sent to your phone number.

- Verify your account creation with the OTP

- Choose the temple visit date

- Now, click on the Sabarimala ticket booking submit button to book your Virtual Q ticket

Only those who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine or have a negative RTPCR report will be allowed to enter the shrine. Like last year, the forest path or the traditional route to Sannidhanam will be closed and devotees will also not be allowed to stay at Sabarimala after Lord Ayyappa’s darshan.

