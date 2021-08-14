How to Check if You Are Eligible For LPG Subsidy and if You Are Getting it

At a time when fuel and gas prices are skyrocketing, government subsidy offers some relief. The current price of a non-subsidised cylinder in Delhi is Rs 834.50. In the past few years, the price of a cooking gas cylinder has been hiked by hundreds of rupees. In the last seven years, the price of cooking gas has doubled — from Rs 410.50 per cylinder to more than Rs 800 now, said a Times of India report. Therefore, people are using subsidies to cushion the effects of price rise.

The subsidy is transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiary. If you’re not receiving the subsidy amount in your account despite being an eligible person, you can reach out to the nearest distributor or call at toll-free number 18002333555 to register your complaint.

However, before heading to your distributor, you should know whether you are receiving the subsidy amount or not. You must link your Aadhaar number to your bank account to receive an LPG subsidy. Many people also don’t link their LPG ID with their bank account, one of the biggest reasons for gas subsidies not reaching them.

Moreover, not everyone is eligible for an LPG subsidy. People whose annual income is above Rs 10 lakh cannot receive a subsidy on LPG cylinders. The Rs 10-lakh income includes the combined earning of husband and wife.

But if your yearly salary is below Rs 10 lakh, then you can check online whether you are receiving the subsidy or not.

Follow this step-by-step guideline

Visit www.mylpg.in and you will get three options of companies that provide LPG cylinders.

Click on the picture of your service provider, and then a new page will show all the details of the chosen company.

On the top right, you will see two options - Sign in and New User/Register. If you already have an account, then click on Sign in, else choose New User or Register.

After you sign in, you will be able to see your booking history, which will show if you’re getting a subsidy or not.

If you are not receiving a gas subsidy, you can dial the toll-free 18002333555 to register your complaint.

