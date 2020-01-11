How to Check Your Name in Voter List for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

The Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be held in a single phase on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party will fight it out for the 70-seat Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress.

In the previous Delhi Assembly Elections 2015, Kejriwal-led AAP had won the polls and had formed the government.

There are various ways in which a voter can check their name in the voters list of the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha election:

· The voters need to go to electoralsearch.in, wherein a form like page will appear. They will have to enter their personal information like, name, age, gender, district, assembly constituency among others. After keying in all these details the person will have to enter a code given in a box above the search button. Once the code is entered the voter can click the search button and can check if there name is in the list or not.

Another way in which the person concerned can check his or her name is by entering the ‘EPIC No.,’ the option to search through that is available adjacent to the name search option. In this option, the user has to enter his or her, Epic Number and select the state, which in this case will be ‘NCT of Delhi.’ After entering the detail the voter will have to enter a code given on the page in the box that reads ‘captcha text’. After entering the captcha code, the user can hit the search button and confirm whether his or her name is present in the list or not.

· Voters of Delhi Assembly election can go to nvsp.in, wherein an option reading ‘Download Electoral Roll PDF’ can be seen on the homepage. After clicking on this page, the person will be directed to another page where he or she will have to choose the state.

In this case the voter will have to choose, ‘NCT of Delhi’ from the dropdown menu. After which they will be directed to ceodelhi.gov.in page, on the homepage, there is an option which reads, “Check Your Name in the Voter's list (Electoral Roll) By Voter's Name,” on clicking this option the users will land on electoralsearch.in, where the same procedure needs to be followed as mentioned above.

