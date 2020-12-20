How to Check Your PF Balance: Steps Inside

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is a mandatory retirement savings scheme that guarantees tax-free returns. The scheme was introduced by the government in 1952 where both the employee and employer contribute equal amounts towards this scheme. The money collected in the Provident Fund (PF) account can only be availed at the time of retirement or when you change jobs.

According to the current rules, an individual can withdraw 75 percent of the EPF corpus if he/she remains unemployed for a month. The remaining 25 percent can be withdrawn if the unemployment exceeds two months.

One can check the EPF balance through the Umang app, via SMS, on the EPFO website and by giving a missed call. The Umang app gives access to a range of government facilities. Employees can check their EPF passbook, raise or track claims, among others on their smartphones while using the app.

To begin with, install the app on your mobile. Now select EPFO after opening and further select ‘Employee Centric Services’ option. Now tap on ‘View passbook’ to check your balance. Enter your Universal Account Number (UAN) and generate an OTP which will be sent on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and login. Track your EPF balance on selecting the member ID of your company.

To check your account status and balance online, visit EPFC’s official website www.epfindia.gov.in. Go to ‘Our Services’ and select ‘For Employees’ option. You will be redirected to another page, click on ‘Member Passbook’. You will be asked to log in using your UAN number and password. Once you log in, select the member ID of the current employer to check both your and your employer’s contribution.

If you wish to check your balance via SMS, link your UAN number to your Aadhaar, PAN Card or your bank account and send EPFCHO UAN ENG to 738299899, where the last three letters ‘ENG’ is for your preferred language. The SMS facility can be accessed in different languages like English, Marathi, Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

Registered users can also give a missed call to 011-22901406 to receive an SMS with the details of the PF account.