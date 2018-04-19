How to Criticise Modi Govt: PM Gives Tips to Opposition in 'Bharat ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government was not afraid of criticism, but added that critics had resorted to just making allegations.Speaking at the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster here, Modi said criticism has to be “based on facts”."There is an allegation against me that there is so much criticism, but I don't speak up. Actually, I give their criticism so much importance that I try to understand that. I try to rectify myself. My work is not to stop one from talking. That you criticise me is a goldmine for me,” Modi said."To criticise, one has to research and find proper facts. Sadly, it does not happen now. What happens instead is allegations… I want this government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy strong. Democracy cannot succeed without constructive criticism," he said."You have to research a lot and do a lot of hardwork, have to collect facts and figures, and look at history… Today, no one has so much time. Very few people do it. Today, criticism has taken form of allegation. In a democracy the biggest strength is criticism, and allegation is worst," Modi said.Taking yet another dig at opposition parties, Modi said the days of “incremental change” were over. "People know that when they say something, the government will listen and do it. Days of incremental change are over," Prime Minister Modi said responding to a series of questions anchored by Prasoon Joshi, the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification.Noting that there is big difference between 'then and now', Modi said, “When the policy is clear and intention is clear, you can achieve the desired result."Modi said earlier the government was centered around a “family”, but people have shown that in democracy even a tea seller can become their representative and shake hands at the royal palace.Responding to a question, Prime Minister Modi said impatience is not a bad thing. "If a person has a cycle, a person aspires for a scooter. If a person has a scooter, a person aspires for a car. It is natural to aspire. India is getting increasingly aspirational," he said."Earlier, people had adopted a 'chalta hai' attitude but now they have high expectations from us," Modi said, adding that the 125 crore people of India now feel hope. "If you will see where we stand in comparison to previous government, I can affirm that we left no stone unturned in doing good for the country on any parameter," he added(With PTI inputs)