How to Download Coloured Voter ID Card

The Voter ID Card is an important document for every Indian citizen over 18 years of age, which is issued by the Election Commission of India. Traditionally, the card, also called Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC), came in a black and white print carrying personal details and photographs of the individual that was often not easily recognisable. To address this issue, the ECI provides an option for people to get a revamped coloured EPIC.

Like the old version, the colour voter card will also contain the photo, name, address, date of birth, a hologram sticker, a unique serial number and a stamped signature of the issuing authority. A voter card is not just useful for casting votes in an election, but also acts as an identity proof or proof of age and address.

The colour Voter ID card will be issued to first-time voters as well as existing voters. Individuals who need to rectify mistakes in their old voter cards can also apply for the Colour Voter ID card. Anyone who wants to replace their old black and white voter cards can do so through online or offline means. Individuals will be required to pay a fee of Rs 30 to get the new Colour Voter ID card.

Steps to get Color Voter ID Card online:

Step 1: Visit the National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP) at nvsp.in

Step 2: Click on the Voter Portal icon available on the screen. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Register on the Voter Portal at voterportal.eci.gov.in

Step 4: Enter your Email ID and click on the “Continue” button. You will receive a link on your email

Step 5: Follow the instructions to complete registration

Step 6: Fill out the Form 6 with details of the applicant

Step 7: Upload your photo and relevant documents on the portal and submit form

The Colour Voter ID card will be issued after the verification of all the details and documents provided by the applicant. Applicants can track the status of your application at www.nvsp.in.

Alternatively, you can visit the nearest e-Seva office or MEE Seva office and submit the application for a new Colour Voter ID card. You will get the new card once the documents are processed.