How to File Income Tax Return Online Before July 31? Check Out Here
You can file the online return yourself on the Income Tax Department's e-filing website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
July 31 is the deadline to file Income Tax returns and taxpayers are asking the same question — how to file Income Tax returns online. It’s a fairly simple process which individuals can do themselves without depending on consultants and other service providers.
Taxpayers just need to gather the required documents, including Aadhaar card, PAN card, Form16, investment details, rent receipts, tuition fee of kids, etc. before filing the tax return online via the Income Tax e-filing website.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to upload your data on the official website of Income Tax department of India.
Step 1: Documents Required for Filing Income Tax Return
1) PAN card
2) Aadhaar card
3) Bank Account details
4) Form 16
5) Investment details viz LIC, PPF, NSC, NPS, Health Insurance, etc
6) Tuition Fee receipts of up to 2 children
7) House rent receipts
8) Home loan details and loan certificates
9) Medical expenditure receipt on self or any other dependent
10) Donations
Step 2: Register yourself on www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
1) Click on New to e-Filing
2) Select your User-Type whether you are an Individual/Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) or other than that
3) Enter basic details like your PAN, Surname, Middle name, First name and Date of Birth (DoB) – Continue
4) Complete your registration by filling the Registration Form
5) Once your registration is successful you'll receive the login Id and password on your registered email.
Step 3: e-filing your Income Tax Return 2018
1) Login to https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ using your User Id, Password, and Captcha Code
2) Click on "Prepare and Submit ITR Online".
3) Select ITR 1 Form (Sahaj Form): If you are an Individual with income from salary, pension, family pension, lottery, interest and other sources earning up to Rs 50 Lakhs
4) Fill in the details viz:
Part A – General Information
Part B – Gross Total Income
Part C – Deductions and Taxable Total Income
Part D – Computation of Tax Payable
Part E – Other Information
Schedule IT – Detail of Advance tax and Self-Assessment Tax payments
Schedule TDS – Detail of TDS/TCS
5) Upload DSC (Digital Signature Certificate) to complete the e-filing of your Income Tax Return for the Assessment Year 2017-2018
Or
If you do not have a DSC then you’ll be get an ITR-V form. You need to take a print out of ITR-V form and manually sign your ITR and send it to the Income Tax Office – Bangalore within 120 days of e-filing the Income Tax Return Form.
6) In case of a refund, you will get the refund check on your registered address
7) In case where tax is payable, you can make the payment via Debit Card or Net Banking online on tax information network (tin) of the Income Tax Department.
