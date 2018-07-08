How to File Income Tax Return Online Before July 31? Check Out Here

July 31 is the deadline to file Income Tax returns and taxpayers are asking the same question — how to file Income Tax returns online. It’s a fairly simple process which individuals can do themselves without depending on consultants and other service providers.Taxpayers just need to gather the required documents, including Aadhaar card, PAN card, Form16, investment details, rent receipts, tuition fee of kids, etc. before filing the tax return online via the Income Tax e-filing website.Here's a step-by-step guide on how to upload your data on the official website of Income Tax department of India.1) PAN card2) Aadhaar card3) Bank Account details4) Form 165) Investment details viz LIC, PPF, NSC, NPS, Health Insurance, etc6) Tuition Fee receipts of up to 2 children7) House rent receipts8) Home loan details and loan certificates9) Medical expenditure receipt on self or any other dependent10) Donations1) Click on New to e-Filing2) Select your User-Type whether you are an Individual/Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) or other than that3) Enter basic details like your PAN, Surname, Middle name, First name and Date of Birth (DoB) – Continue4) Complete your registration by filling the Registration Form5) Once your registration is successful you'll receive the login Id and password on your registered email.1) Login to https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ using your User Id, Password, and Captcha Code2) Click on "Prepare and Submit ITR Online".3) Select ITR 1 Form (Sahaj Form): If you are an Individual with income from salary, pension, family pension, lottery, interest and other sources earning up to Rs 50 Lakhs4) Fill in the details viz:Part A – General InformationPart B – Gross Total IncomePart C – Deductions and Taxable Total IncomePart D – Computation of Tax PayablePart E – Other InformationSchedule IT – Detail of Advance tax and Self-Assessment Tax paymentsSchedule TDS – Detail of TDS/TCS5) Upload DSC (Digital Signature Certificate) to complete the e-filing of your Income Tax Return for the Assessment Year 2017-2018OrIf you do not have a DSC then you’ll be get an ITR-V form. You need to take a print out of ITR-V form and manually sign your ITR and send it to the Income Tax Office – Bangalore within 120 days of e-filing the Income Tax Return Form.6) In case of a refund, you will get the refund check on your registered address7) In case where tax is payable, you can make the payment via Debit Card or Net Banking online on tax information network (tin) of the Income Tax Department.