How to Get Curfew e-Pass in Your State During Covid-19 Lockdown
Image for representation only. (Image: PTI)
The world is currently fighting with deadly pandemic. To curb the spread of COVID-19 in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the step to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Some of the restrictions might be lifted in the coming days, depending upon the graph of COVID-19.
The lockdown emphasizes on maintaining social distancing by restricting the movement of people in public places. However, since the essential services are still operating in the nation, one can avail these facilities using the e-pass or movement pass. The pass allows one to move outside their locality or society under the supervision of police and government.
One can avail e-pass to use or provide the essential services, including medical care, health care, chemists, police and security personnel, media services, electricity and water department, animal fodder and ration shops.
If you want to avail any of these services, apply for an e-pass for your state using the movement pass website given below:
Andhra Pradesh: https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/CVPASSAPP/CV/CVOrganizationRegistration
Assam: http://103.8.249.88/applyonline/index.php/gatepasscontrol/applycaronline
Bihar: https://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in/login.do?
Chandigarh: http://admser.chd.nic.in/dpc/Default.aspx
Chhattisgarh: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allsoft.corona
Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/
Goa: https://goaonline.gov.in/Public/UserRegistration_af
Gujarat: https://www.digitalgujarat.gov.in/Citizen/CitizenService.aspx
Haryana: https://covidssharyana.in
Himachal Pradesh: http://covidepass.hp.gov.in/apply-for-e-pass/
Jammu and Kashmir: https://jammu.nic.in/covid19/
Jharkhand: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pragyaam.grid.mobile&hl=en_IN
Karnataka: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mygate.express&hl=en
Kerala: https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in
Kolkata: https://coronapass.kolkatapolice.org
Madhya Pradesh: https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19/
Maharashtra: https://covid19.mhpolice.in
Manipur: https://tengbang.in/StrandedForm.aspx
Meghalaya: https://megedistrict.gov.in/login.do?
Odisha: http://epass.ocac.in
Pondicherry: https://covid19.py.gov.in
Punjab: https://epasscovid19.pais.net.in
Rajasthan: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.datainfosys.rajasthanpolice.publicapp
Uttar Pradesh: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/
Uttarakhand: https://policecitizenportal.uk.gov.in/e_pass/Home/Index
Tamil Nadu: https://serviceonline.gov.in/tamilnadu/login.do?
Telangana: https://covid19.telangana.gov.in
How to apply for state-wise Movement Pass
Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective state, UT or city
Step 2: Select the ‘apply e-pass’ tab
Step 4: Fill the e-pass form with all the required details
Step 5: Upload the supporting documents, if any, and submit your application
Step 7: Once your pass is approved, you will receive the message from the authority
Step 8: Take a print-out of the e-pass and carry it with you while going out
