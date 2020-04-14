How to Get Curfew e-Pass in Your State During Covid-19 Lockdown

The world is currently fighting with deadly pandemic. To curb the spread of COVID-19 in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the step to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Some of the restrictions might be lifted in the coming days, depending upon the graph of COVID-19.

The lockdown emphasizes on maintaining social distancing by restricting the movement of people in public places. However, since the essential services are still operating in the nation, one can avail these facilities using the e-pass or movement pass. The pass allows one to move outside their locality or society under the supervision of police and government.

One can avail e-pass to use or provide the essential services, including medical care, health care, chemists, police and security personnel, media services, electricity and water department, animal fodder and ration shops.

If you want to avail any of these services, apply for an e-pass for your state using the movement pass website given below:

Andhra Pradesh: https://gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/CVPASSAPP/CV/CVOrganizationRegistration

Assam: http://103.8.249.88/applyonline/index.php/gatepasscontrol/applycaronline

Bihar: https://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in/login.do?

Chandigarh: http://admser.chd.nic.in/dpc/Default.aspx

Chhattisgarh: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allsoft.corona

Delhi: https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/relief/english/

Goa: https://goaonline.gov.in/Public/UserRegistration_af

Gujarat: https://www.digitalgujarat.gov.in/Citizen/CitizenService.aspx

Haryana: https://covidssharyana.in

Himachal Pradesh: http://covidepass.hp.gov.in/apply-for-e-pass/

Jammu and Kashmir: https://jammu.nic.in/covid19/

Jharkhand: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pragyaam.grid.mobile&hl=en_IN

Karnataka: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mygate.express&hl=en

Kerala: https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in

Kolkata: https://coronapass.kolkatapolice.org

Madhya Pradesh: https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19/

Maharashtra: https://covid19.mhpolice.in

Manipur: https://tengbang.in/StrandedForm.aspx

Meghalaya: https://megedistrict.gov.in/login.do?

Odisha: http://epass.ocac.in

Pondicherry: https://covid19.py.gov.in

Punjab: https://epasscovid19.pais.net.in

Rajasthan: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.datainfosys.rajasthanpolice.publicapp

Uttar Pradesh: http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/

Uttarakhand: https://policecitizenportal.uk.gov.in/e_pass/Home/Index

Tamil Nadu: https://serviceonline.gov.in/tamilnadu/login.do?

Telangana: https://covid19.telangana.gov.in

How to apply for state-wise Movement Pass

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective state, UT or city

Step 2: Select the ‘apply e-pass’ tab

Step 4: Fill the e-pass form with all the required details

Step 5: Upload the supporting documents, if any, and submit your application

Step 7: Once your pass is approved, you will receive the message from the authority

Step 8: Take a print-out of the e-pass and carry it with you while going out

