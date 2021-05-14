How to ‘Manage’ Covid-Triggered Black Fungus? Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Answers all FAQs

As cases of black fungus or mucormycosis are increasingly come to light across the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday took to Twitter, advising people on how to manage the rare infection.

“#Mucormycosis, commonly known as ‘#BlackFungus’

has been observed in a number of #COVID19 patients recently. Awareness & early diagnosis can help curb the spread of the fungal infection. Here’s how to detect & manage it,” he tweeted along with four slides.

The first slide lays out the definition of mucormycosis. It says mucormycosis is a fungal infection mainly affecting people with medical health problems that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

The second slide answers how a patient can contract the infection. People having comorbidities, variconazole therapy, uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids or prolonged ICU stay will be prone to the fungal infection.

The next two slides list out the possible symptoms of mucormycosis, and the do’s and don’ts.

Mucormycosis became a topic of much discussion in the second Covid-19 wave after both recovering and recovered patients were found infected with the fungus.

Maharashtra government has said there could be over 2,000 such cases in the state as of now. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 111 patients, all of who had suffered from Covid, are undergoing treatment for mucormycosis in hospitals in Mumbai.

Karnataka also reported cases of balck fungus, with the state demanding a supply of 25,000 doses of Amphotericin B from the Centre. The medicine can reportedly cure the infection. Odisha, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have also detected such cases.

Madhya Pradesh, which is also seeing a spurt in the number of black fungus cases, on Wednesday announced to set up black fungus treatment units at the government medical colleges in Bhopal and Jabalpur with ten beds facility each.

