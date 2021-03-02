How to Register for Covid-19 Vaccine in India, Request for Change of Centre and Other Facts

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, RS Sharma, chief of the Co-WIN portal through which citizens can register to get vaccinated against Covid-19 , said that a demand-driven approach is being undertaken rather than a supply-driven approach.

Elaborating the process of registration on the Co-WIN app, Sharma said that so farm more than 50 lakh people have registered for get vaccinated. All glitches on the app have been rectified. The app was not sending OTP to users’ mobile numbers during the first step of verification.

1. A total of four people can be registered to be vaccinated from one phone.

2. One can change, reschedule or cancel appointments to get vaccinated through the Co-WIN app.

3. One can choose to change the centre for taking the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under unavoidable circumstances.

4. For people with co-morbidities, a document signed by a doctor must be uploaded to the app in order to book an appointment for vaccination.

5. The system will automatically show you the center list that has the vaccine that was administered to you as first dose.

Every vaccination record will be recorded in the backend.

6. A digitally signed certification will be issued upon vaccination. This will be sent to your digital portal and is downloadable from there.

7. The data provided by the citizen for registration to get vaccinated is safe as only name, age and gender are required.

NITI Aayog’s Dr VK Paul said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Covaxin shot on Monday, making it clear to people that there was no reason for doubt. “Vaccine hesitancy is melting, but we still need to pace up. People are ready to fight Covid-19 by getting vaccinated,” he said.