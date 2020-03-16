How to Self-quarantine Amid Growing Number of Cases of Coronavirus

Coronavirus, which has stoked fear across the world, has infected over 110 people in India and claimed the lives of two in the country. The deadly virus has not only impacted the human health but also economies around the globe.

COVID-19, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), has led to closure of schools, cinema halls and some other public places in parts of India. People at work places are being advised to work from home so that they do not gather in large numbers at one place.

As coronavirus is expanding its footprint with each passing day, social distancing is the only known most effective way till now to combat this deadly virus.

So, if you have some symptoms of cough, cold and fever, quarantine yourself at home and immediately consult your doctor. This practice will help prevent virus from spreading, in case you have contracted. Even if you have not contracted the deadly virus and only suffering from flu, still quarantine yourself at home for some days.

As self-quarantine is being widely advised, here are some ways to remember while you are in self-isolation.

• Wash your hand with soap at regular intervals. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth after touching anything. Use hand sanitizers with more than 60 per cent alcohol content on regular intervals to clean your hands.

• If you have any symptoms of flu or you have contracted COVID-19, try to maintain distance with your family members as well. Maintain a distance of at least one metre while talking to your family members. If possible, live in a separate room.

• Keep tissues handy for wiping your running nose and dispose them immediately after use. Tissues should also be used while sneezing or coughing.

• Sanitize door handles, window handles and common surfaces like counters, tabletops, doorknobs at thrice a day.

• Don’t share water bottles or utensils with your family members if you are in self-quarantine. Wear washed clothes.

• Don’t invite any visitor while you are in self-isolation.

