How to Use QR Code on Voter Slips in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Delhi Assembly elections 2020 schedule has been announced. The voting will take place on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. The Election Commission has said that the notification for Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections 2020 will be released on January 14. The last date for the filing of notification is January 21 and the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on January 22.

Delhi will likely see three-cornered contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections 2020.

As the Delhi assembly elections 2020 draw closer there are many questions in the mind of the voter. We try to answer some of them here.

What is QR code on voter slips

The Election Commission has introduced digital photo voter slips containing QR codes for the first time. The initiative will help in easy identification of the voter. QR code or Quick Response code stores information about the item to which it is attached. Smartphones, nowadays, are capable of reading such QR codes. So, the Election Commission has decided to make use of this technology to make the Delhi assembly election process smoother. The digital voter slips with QR code will contain the information of the elector.

How to use QR code in Delhi Vidhan Sabha election

· Voters will have to download Voter Helpline app, which will be available on Google Playstore and Apple app store.

· To avail this facility, voters will be required to associate their mobile number

with voter ID card or EPIC number.

· If the number is linked to their voter id, voters can download the digital voter slip from the personal vault of the Voter Helpline app.

· Voters having digital voter slips will be allowed to take their mobile phones up to polling official using booth app. It will help voters speed up their identification. Mobile phones, however, will have to be submitted after the scanning of the QR code by the poll official. Locker facility will be offered for keeping the phones till the voters return after casting their ballot.

