How To Verify Email ID, Phone Number To Book Tickets on IRCTC. Explained

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recently changed rules for the passengers booking tickets through the IRCTC app and portal. Now, upon booking train tickets online, you will have to get your mobile number and email ID verified. If you don’t have verified credentials, you will not be able to proceed further with the ticketing process.

As per the reports, the rules have been made for the passengers, who have not booked tickets for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Such people will be required to verify the mobile number and email id again before buying train tickets through IRCTC. However, passengers, who regularly book train tickets through IRCTC, do not have to go through this process.

Easy steps to get mobile number and email verification done:

>> Login to IRCTC Portal

>> After this the verification window will open

>> Now enter the registered email id and mobile number.

>> An OTP will be sent on your email id and mobile number for the verification process.

>> After entering the OTP, your email id and mobile number will be verified.

Recently, the Indian Railways reduced the prices of platform tickets as well. The price of platform tickets was increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. Last week, Railways had reduced the price of the platform ticket to Rs 10 as before.

The reason behind increasing the prices was to eliminate the unnecessary gathering of people on the platform.

The Indian Railways has been making a lot of changes to how the trains operate across the country following a drop in the number of Covid-19 infections.

