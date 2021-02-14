How to Verify TDS Certificate Online?

A Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is proof of tax paid by the payee. Apart from verifying the digital signatures on the TDS certificate, it is important to assure its credibility. But before we discuss ways to verify the credibility of a TDS certificate online, let’s understand what a TDS certificate is.

A TDS certificate is a documented proof of tax deducted or the tax paid by the payee. It is a certificate issued by the persons responsible for deducting tax at source. There are five different types of TDS certificates – Form 16, Form 16A, Form 16B, Form 16C and Form 16D. Form 16 is for tax withheld by employers on salary income, while Form 16A is tax deducted by banks on interest earned on fixed deposits. Form 16B is a certificate for sale of property, Form 16C is provided to the property owner by a tenant for tax deducted on monthly rent in excess of Rs 50,000 and Form 16D is issued by a payer for payment of a commission, brokerage, contractual fee, among others.

The tax deductor is allowed to provide the TDS certificate by accessing it from the TRACES portal. One must always check the TRACES logo on their TDS certificate. TRACES serves as TDS Reconciliation Analysis and Correction Enabling System of the IT Department. The portal helps check the validity and digital signature of the TDS certificate.

In order to check the validity of the TDS certificate online follow these simple steps. Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and sign in to your account by providing details like User ID (PAN number), password and captcha code. Now, select the ‘View Form 26AS (Tax Credit)’ option under My Account menu.

You will be redirected to the TRACES portal where you need to select ‘view/verify tax credit’ and then ‘verify TDS certificate’ option. You will be required to fill in details like TAN of the deduct, assessment year, TDS amount deducted per certificate, TDS certificate number and source of income. All details except the source of income will be included on your TDS certificate. Now click on ‘validate’ and you are done. If the TDS certificate issued to you is correct then the same effect will be seen on the portal.