How U'khand's New CM Tirath Singh Rawat Celebrated Mahashivratri at Haridwar Kumbh

Haridwar: New Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat Thursday sought the holy Ganga's blessings for the well-being of the people of his state here after showering flower petals on seers taking holy dips in the river on the occasion of shahi snan' on Maha Shivratri. Rawat said it was the first shahi snan' at Haridwar Kumbh and to make it special, all the sages and saints were showered with flowers.

The saints looked happy, said the new chief minister, who was welcomed and felicitated by the Ganga Sabha officials with the holy river water, a shawl and the prasad. Rawat said devotees had begun gathering at the riverbank since the night itself to take a holy dip in the Ganges on Mahashivaratri.

The seers took their dips in the river after the devotees had it early in the morning, he said, adding the event passed off peacefully. The chief minister said there was no restriction for the public visiting Haridwar Kumbh and none would be imposed, but the people must follow all the anti-Covid guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

