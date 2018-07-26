How Viral Image of a Kerala Teen Selling Fish After College Turned Into a Nightmare for Her

A nineteen-year-old Kerala college student who shot to fame after selling fish in her uniform at a busy market in Kochi has come under attack on social media after a group of netizens suspected that it was all an act for the promotion of an upcoming movie of which she is a part.The images of Hanan Hamid, a third year BSc Chemistry student at Al Azhar College of Arts and Sciences in Thodupuzha in Idukki selling fish at the Palarivattom-Thammanam junction had gone viral on Wednesday. She got a lot of praise and several people extended support to her after local news reports showed her effort to make a living.Malayalam director Arun Gopy even offered her a role in his upcoming movie “Irupathiyonnam Noottandu,” which stars Mohanlal.But the gesture and the sudden stardom brought along eyes of suspicion on her as an image surfaced in which she was posing with actor Mohanlal. It has not been ascertained if the image was fan made or a real one, but it cemented netizen’s suspicions that she was already a part of the movie and the selling of fish was nothing but a viral marketing strategy.Abusive comments soon started flooding her Facebook timeline as people accused her of fooling the people of Kerala.Hanan denied the allegations. “People are criticizing me for things they don’t know. People are calling me a liar. I have been struggling since class seven. I have done different types of jobs to my make ends meet, selling fish is only one among them,” she said."I didn't live with anyone's help till now, I didn’t ask anyone for help, I will continue with my job,” she told News18.Hanan lives at a rented home in Madavana, in Thrissur. She said her day starts at 3 am.“After an hour of study, she travels to a wholesale market to buy fish on her cycle. She then takes the fish to Thammanam in Kochi and stocks the fish at an acquaintance’s house,” a report which appeared in Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi said.After attending college, which is 60 km away from her home, Hanan sells the fish she bought in the morning, the report said.Kerala leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala has extended support to the girl. “During my morning newspaper reading, the news about Hanan caught my attention. Beating all odds, she earns to study by selling fish in the evening. That too, after travelling 60 km every day. She is an inspiration and role model to many. Big salute to the determination and perseverance of Hanan,” he wrote on Facebook​.Meanwhile, the college authorities where Hanan studies have decided to help her with expenses and also arranged for her travel, local media reported.