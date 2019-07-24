How ‘WhatsApp’ is Helping Drunk Drivers in Hyderabad Escape Check-points & Take Alternate Routes

Hyderabad: They’ve decided to flout rules and now they’ve also found a way to not get caught. This is the story of Hyderabad’s drunk drivers.

With the number of check-points across the city to nab people driving under the influence of alcohol increasing, it has become difficult for many to escape the cops after a usual party night. But, WhatsApp seems to have come to their rescue.

Several groups are being created on this popular messenger app to alert each other about the various ‘check-points’ across the city, so that others can skip them and take an alternate route.

For instance, a person travelling a certain distance will alert the other members in the group about all the check-points he/she spots in the way. This would help others, who usually are under influence of alcohol and want to escape being caught by police, to pick an alternate route.

Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Madhapur and Begumpet are the areas that are crowded with pubs in the city. Hence, deployment of the cops is heavy in these areas, especially during weekends.

People also ask in the group if there are any police personnel is conducting checks at a particular location through which they may have to cross to reach their destination. Another recipient, part of the same group and if they are in that area, checks for the cops and gives the required information in the group.

In a few cases, members of the group check on ‘Google Maps’ to see if there is a traffic-halt, indicated by red-color on the maps, in areas where checking is usually expected. And then, send a message in the group alerting that there likely could cops be at that location.

“It helps to avoid those locations where police are are present, especially on Saturday nights. If I have to go to Begumpet from Jubilee Hills, I ask in the group if anyone is aware of the check-points,” said a group member who did not wish to be named.

The demand to be a part of such groups is increasing, which is why the number of these groups are also on the rise.

“I am a part of at least four such groups. That means I am connected to about 1,000 other people and can get information about drunk and drive checking spots,” said another group member.

There are people of all age-groups and backgrounds in these groups. From young partying individuals to students, mid-aged people, socialites, small-time actors and the list goes on.

“We are aware of the presence of such groups and it is not practically possible to control them. But, we are making sure that there is no easy escape. Hence, there are not one or two check-points in a single area, but multiple. A person can escape one point, but will definitely get caught in the next one. We plan to become stringent over time,” Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told News18.

There are also cases where drivers are available on rent to help a drunk person cross a particular check point, beyond which the vehicle will be handed over to the owner.

There has been an exponential rise in number of drunken driving cases. A total of 15,133 drunk drivers were caught by the Hyderabad traffic police till June this year. The number has been high in the second quarter, according to Kumar. In April, traffic police personnel caught 2,215 drunk drivers and the number shot to 2,770 in June.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, a person can be punished if over 30 mg per 100 ml of blood is detected in Breath Alcohol Content test. However, in Hyderabad, it has been raised to 35 mg per 100 ml of blood considering minor errors in breath analysers.