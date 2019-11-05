'How Will We Save Others if We're Under Attack': Delhi Cops Take to the Streets After Face-off With Lawyers

New Delhi: A day after an on-duty policeman was allegedly manhandled by a protesting lawyer outside the Saket district court, the Delhi police launched protests across the National Capital against the attack on Tuesday.

Donning civilian clothes, scores of Delhi cops gathered outside the Police Headquarters in ITO, demanding to meet the Police Commissioner and put forward their grievances. Several of them hoisted banners that read slogans like, “Save Police”, “We are Humans too”, among other messages.

“This is a peaceful protest. We want to meet the commissioner and apprise him of the situation ourselves,” a policeman told CNN-News18.

“People don’t realise the kind of danger we are put through every day. If we can't save ourselves, then how will we fulfill our responsibility of protecting others? We are human beings too and we must be treated with respect,” a woman constable added.

A video doing the rounds shows a policeman riding a bike being confronted by a small group of protesting lawyers, one of whom hits him with his elbow and flings a helmet on him as he rides past.

Cops protesting outside the Police Headquarters in New Delhi

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers took to Twitter to express their dismay and anger following the incident.

Sharing a video of the Tis Hazari incident where a policeman is seen being dragged and beaten by over 50 lawyers in the court premises, senior IPS officer Aslam Khan posted on Twitter, "Any opinion? This was starting point of tussle what I could guess. For how long police will be at receiving end just because they have no support and leadership."

Another IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar concurred, "This video is very disturbing on all levels. The protests after this are bizaree. We, of course, must maintain impartiality and equanimity. But can we call a spade a spade please. Its high time."

Advocates in the Delhi High Court and all district courts here on Monday abstained from judicial work protesting against the clash between lawyers and police in the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday.

The lawyers are not participating and appearing in proceedings and only proxy counsel are taking dates. Advocate Naginder Benipal, executive member of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, said lawyers have supported and cooperated with the call to abstain from work in the high court.

On Saturday, violence erupted at Tis Hazari courts in North Delhi between police and lawyers following a parking row in which 21 police personnel and eight lawyers were injured. As many as 14 motorcycles, one police car, were burnt and eight prison vans were damaged.

In a special hearing on Sunday, the Delhi High Court ordered a judicial inquiry by a retired High Court judge into the clash and directed that "no coercive action should be taken against any lawyer on the basis of the FIRs lodged at the behest of police officials".

