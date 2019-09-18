Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Howdy Economy Doin'?': Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at PM Modi Ahead of Grand Event in Texas

The Congress has been attacking the Modi government over the slowdown in the economy and has criticised it for its economic policies.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Howdy Economy Doin'?': Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at PM Modi Ahead of Grand Event in Texas
File photo of Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, saying it seems that it is not too good.

Gandhi took to Twitter ahead of Modi's visit to the United States where he will address Indian-Americans at a function in Houston, Texas.

"'Howdy' economy doin', Mr Modi? Ain't too good it seems," Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag "HowdyEconomy".

Modi is set to address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston on September 22. US President Donald Trump will jointly address the rally with him in what is being seen as a major show of strength by the two leaders.

The Congress has attacked the Modi government over the slowdown in the economy and has criticised it for its economic policies.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took a dig at Modi over the slowdown in the country, saying foreign events would not help get investors to salvage the economy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram