'Howdy Economy Doin'?': Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at PM Modi Ahead of Grand Event in Texas

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, saying it seems that it is not too good.

Gandhi took to Twitter ahead of Modi's visit to the United States where he will address Indian-Americans at a function in Houston, Texas.

"'Howdy' economy doin', Mr Modi? Ain't too good it seems," Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag "HowdyEconomy".

Modi is set to address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston on September 22. US President Donald Trump will jointly address the rally with him in what is being seen as a major show of strength by the two leaders.

The Congress has attacked the Modi government over the slowdown in the economy and has criticised it for its economic policies.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took a dig at Modi over the slowdown in the country, saying foreign events would not help get investors to salvage the economy.

