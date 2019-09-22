Howdy Modi Event at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas: Watch it Live Here

New Delhi: The NRG stadium in Texas is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he will address nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans. The initial photographs coming from outside the stadium show Indian diaspora arriving in huge numbers to listen to PM Modi.

The live coverage of the event can be viewed here.

While the programme wil begin at 7:30 pm (IST), PM Modi will walk to the stage with Donald Trump at 9:20pm. Trump will begin his speech at 9:39pm and will speak till 10:09pm. This will be followed by PM Modi's speech at 10:15pm.

Modi, who arrived in Houston on Saturday for a week-long visit, met members of Sikh community as well as CEOs of the oil sector today ahead of his address to the diaspora.

Post his meeting with the heads of oil sector, Tellurian and Petronet signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) for up to five million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through equity investment in Driftwood.

Modi is scheduled to fly to New York where he will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in New York on September 27.

