Howdy Modi: Humbled by PM Modi’s Choice to Visit Houston, Says Mayor
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the contributions of the Indian diaspora are 'huge' in the field of education, science and technology, medicine, culture and the 'food is simply outstanding'.
Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday got a rousing reception from nearly 50,000 Indian Americans at the packed NRG stadium in Houston, Texas. He was welcomed by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to the city, who said he was humbled by the Indian PM's choice to visit it.
He said the contributions of the Indian diaspora are "huge" in the field of education, science and technology, medicine, culture and the "food is simply outstanding".
India is the fourth largest trading partner with Houston. "We are humbled by Prime Minister Modi's choice to visit our great city, and welcome President Donald Trump," he said.
Turner said 10 months ago he had led a trade delegation to India. The Mayor said the PM's visit to the city was in recognition of the large Indian American community and the city. "Welcome to our city."
He also welcomed the large Congressional delegation on stage for the event. John Cornyn, US Senator, addressing the gathering, said India is one of the most important partners of the US, and both sides are looking to take it forward through improved trade and defence ties.
