Howdy Modi LIVE Updates: Stage Set for Mega Event as Indian Diaspora Throng Houston Stadium for PM, Trump

Credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts



Trump, who as a Republican presidential candidate in 2016 promised to be India's best friend, is flying to Houston only to attend the event.



As per the schedule released by the White House on late Saturday night, Trump will spend 100 minutes at the NRG Stadium. While the duration of his speech is not yet known, it is believed his remarks could last as long as 30 minutes. He is also expected to be present in the audience during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address.



Meanwhile, Modi, who arrived in Houston on Saturday for a week-long visit, met members of the Sikh community as well as CEOs of the oil sector today ahead of his address to the diaspora.



Post his meeting with the heads of oil sector, Tellurian and Petronet signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) for up to five million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through equity investment in Driftwood.



The engagements come ahead of the prime minister’s mega 'Howdy Modi!' event where he will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans. The 'Howdy Modi!' event on Sunday at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium in Houston will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.



Trump's presence at the Houston event marks a new milestone, Modi had said in his departure statement ahead of his visit. This would be the first time a US President will attend an Indian-American community event with Modi and also the first time that Trump and Modi share a stage together. The event is the third meeting between the two leaders in three months, after the G-20 summit in Japan in June and the G-7 summit in France last month.



Trump earlier has hinted that there could be some announcement by him at the 'Howdy Modi!' event.



Both countries are racing to negotiate a limited trade deal to be signed by Trump and Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The deal under discussion with India would lower some tariffs on US produce and restore preferential treatment for some Indian exports to the US, said sources.



From Houston, Modi will fly to New York where he will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in New York on September 27 and will have a packed agenda of bilateral and multilateral engagements.