Howdy Modi LIVE Updates: Stage Set for Mega Event as Indian Diaspora Throng Houston Stadium for PM, Trump

Howdy Modi LIVE Updates: Chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' resonate at Houston's NRG Stadium as Indians begin to arrive for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega event, where President Donald Trump will join him. "We are excited to see Modi, hear from him, and get words of wisdom from him because he is an inspiration for the country and people around the globe," an attendee said.
Trump is expected to deliver a major, 30-minute speech on India and Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in the world's energy capital today, which US officials asserted would bring fresh energy in the long-lasting relationship between the two democracies. Contrary to what was reported earlier, Trump, the 45th president of the United States, is no longer making a guest appearance or making a notional brief remark at the diaspora event.
Sep 22, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
"The energy in the stadium is palpable as the crowd awaits Prime Minister Modi’s address", said Texas India Forum.
Sep 22, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)
The NRG Stadium is already packed with a huge audience welcoming PM Modi and US President Trump. The Howdy Modi event is expected to begin any moments from now.
Sep 22, 2019 7:17 pm (IST)
One of the Biggest Gathering | "Howdy Modi" is the biggest gathering in the United States for any foreign leader after Pope. Howdy Modi event which is set to attract 50,000 people will be one of the biggest gathering in the US for any foreign leader.
Sep 22, 2019 7:12 pm (IST)
Sep 22, 2019 7:07 pm (IST)
US President Donald Trump has departed for Howdy Modi in Houston, Texas. The event is expected to start at 7:30 pm. The picture shows President Trump boarding Air Force One.
Sep 22, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)
A huge audience of 50,000 Indo-Americans is in attendance to witness one of the biggest megaevent "Howdy Modi" in Houston, Texas. The picture posted by Texas India Forum shows one of the audience at the Howdy Modi Event.
Sep 22, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)
PM Modi Will Speak from 10:15 pm Onwards | PM Modi will speak at the "Howdy Modi" from 10:15 pm onwards. PM Modi will address an audience of 50,000 Indo-Americans at Howdy Modi event.
Sep 22, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)
President Trump Daparts for Howdy Modi | President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to head for Houston to attend the Howdy Modi event.
Sep 22, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)
Complete Schedule of Howdy Modi | The Howdy Modi event in Houston is set to begin shortly. Here is the schedule of Howdy Modi event.
- 9:20 pm: President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will walk to the stage.
- 9:20-9:30 pm: Houston Mayor will welcome PM Modi and President Trump.
- 9.39 -10:09 pm: President Trump will speak at Howdy Modi.
- 10:15 pm onwards: PM Modi will speak at Howdy Modi event.
Sep 22, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)
Sep 22, 2019 6:23 pm (IST)
Indian-Americans have started to gather at "Howdy Modi" at NRG Stadium in Houston. The picture posted by Texas India Forum shows the audience in attendance at the mega event in Houston.
Sep 22, 2019 6:19 pm (IST)
Sep 22, 2019 6:16 pm (IST)
Maharashtra's Pride Nashik Dhol could be seen playing at "Howdy Modi". The event to be attended by Indian-American in Houston have already started to gather at NRG stadium in Houston.
Sep 22, 2019 6:04 pm (IST)
Listen to what Pranav Desai from Voice of Specially Abled people has to say about "Howdy Modi".
Sep 22, 2019 5:57 pm (IST)
The BJP has realised much earlier the diaspora’s ability to influence bilateral relations, with the ‘Overseas Friends of BJP’ being a powerful lobby in the US. In contrast, the Congress has been slower to respond to the interests of the Indian-Americans.
Sep 22, 2019 5:16 pm (IST)
PM Modi Meets Sikh Delegation | Earlier today, a 50-member delegation of Sikhs from across the US met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and thanked him for removing the names of over 300 community members from blacklist. The Indian government last week removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities after a review carried out by different security agencies on the Adverse List or blacklist. The community members met Modi on Saturday in Houston and presented him with a traditional Siropa (long scarf). They thanked him for removing from the blacklist names of Sikh Americans.
Sep 22, 2019 5:06 pm (IST)
Sharing some of the photos of people gathering outside NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, to attend "Howdy Modi!" event.
USA: People start gathering outside NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, to attend #HowdyModi event, say, ''We are excited to see Modi, expect to hear from him, & get words of wisdom from him because he is an inspiration for the country and people around the globe.'' pic.twitter.com/GH7zFOcLRG
People start gathering outside NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, to attend "Howdy Modi!" event. One of the visitor says, "We are excited to see Modi, expect to hear from him and get words of wisdom from him because he is an inspiration for the country and people around the globe."
Sep 22, 2019 4:55 pm (IST)
The stage is all set for the mega "Howdy Modi" event in which President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi where they will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans, but the torrential rains triggered by a tropical storm have wreaked havoc in Houston, killing 2 persons. Tropical Depression Imelda slammed Texas on Thursday, causing devastating flooding, power outages and prompting urgent rescues and warnings across southeastern Texas for people to stay indoors.
Sep 22, 2019 4:43 pm (IST)
Sep 22, 2019 4:41 pm (IST)
Trump to Spend 100 Minutes at Howdy 'Modi' | As per White House, US President Donald Trump will spend 100 minutes at the NRG Stadium. While the duration of his speech is not yet known, it is believed his remarks could last as long as 30 minutes. He is also expected to be present in the audience during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address.
Sep 22, 2019 4:26 pm (IST)
Sep 22, 2019 4:08 pm (IST)
PM Modi met a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community in Houston. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian.
Sep 22, 2019 3:51 pm (IST)
Opinion: Win-win Situation for Modi-Trump | Both Modi and Trump are in a win- win situation as ‘Howdy Modi’ will benefit both politically. For Prime Minister Modi, it is the biggest moment to share the dais with the world’s most powerful leader. It will boost his domestic and international prestige and give him some relief on the Kashmir issue, which will be raised by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the UN General Assembly meeting later this month.
Sep 22, 2019 3:16 pm (IST)
PM's Gesture at Houston Airport Impresses Netizens | Prime Minister Narendra Modi won praise on social media for practising what he preaches after a video showed him picking up a flower that fell down from a bouquet presented to him at the George Bush Intercontinental airport.
On his arrival on Saturday for the ‘Howdy, Modi’ community event, the prime minister was presented with a bouquet of flowers by an American dignitary, receiving him along with US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other senior officials.
A flower fell off the bouquet and to everyone's surprise, PM Modi bent down and picked it up himself, winning praise on social media.
Sep 22, 2019 2:20 pm (IST)
‘Nayi Hawa Beh Rahi Hai..’ | PM Modi had a "special interaction" with a 17-member delegation of Kashmiri Pandits at Houston in United States and assured them of "building a new Kashmir" which would be for everyone. The delegation, which included Kashmiri Pandits from across the US, met Prime Minister Modi on his arrival in Houston as part as part of his week-long visit to the US. "Kashmir mein nayi hawa beh rahi hai (New winds are blowing in Kashmir) and we will all build a new Kashmir together that will be for everyone," he told the delegation. Read More
Sep 22, 2019 1:50 pm (IST)
Trump, who as a Republican presidential candidate in 2016 promised to be India's best friend, is flying to Houston only to attend the event.
As per the schedule released by the White House on late Saturday night, Trump will spend 100 minutes at the NRG Stadium. While the duration of his speech is not yet known, it is believed his remarks could last as long as 30 minutes. He is also expected to be present in the audience during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address.
Meanwhile, Modi, who arrived in Houston on Saturday for a week-long visit, met members of the Sikh community as well as CEOs of the oil sector today ahead of his address to the diaspora.
Post his meeting with the heads of oil sector, Tellurian and Petronet signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) for up to five million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through equity investment in Driftwood.
The engagements come ahead of the prime minister’s mega 'Howdy Modi!' event where he will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans. The 'Howdy Modi!' event on Sunday at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium in Houston will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.
Trump's presence at the Houston event marks a new milestone, Modi had said in his departure statement ahead of his visit. This would be the first time a US President will attend an Indian-American community event with Modi and also the first time that Trump and Modi share a stage together. The event is the third meeting between the two leaders in three months, after the G-20 summit in Japan in June and the G-7 summit in France last month.
Trump earlier has hinted that there could be some announcement by him at the 'Howdy Modi!' event.
Both countries are racing to negotiate a limited trade deal to be signed by Trump and Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The deal under discussion with India would lower some tariffs on US produce and restore preferential treatment for some Indian exports to the US, said sources.
From Houston, Modi will fly to New York where he will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in New York on September 27 and will have a packed agenda of bilateral and multilateral engagements.