Narendra Modi in US LIVE: PM Meets Oil Sector CEOs, Community Leaders Ahead of Mega Event

Opinion: Hopes to Attract Liberal Donations | Trump also hopes the affluent Indian-Americans will support him with liberal donations. The diaspora, which garnered wealth through the computer and Internet revolution, is the third-largest Asian American group after the Chinese and Philippines and has emerged as a significant vote bank.
The engagements come ahead of the prime minister’s mega 'Howdy Modi!' event where he will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans. The 'Howdy Modi!' event on Sunday at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium in Houston will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.
Opinion: Trump Targeting Affluent Indian Community | As for Trump, he is eyeing winning the presidential race next year and is looking for support. The affluent Indian community is his target and he hopes to woo them by his participation at the 'Howdy Modi' event. With his declining popularity rating in the opinion polls, making any dent is good though trends show the diaspora is supporting the Democrats. All the five Congressmen in the present US Congress are Democrats.
Opinion: Win-win Situation for Modi-Trump | Both Modi and Trump are in a win- win situation as ‘Howdy Modi’ will benefit both politically. For Prime Minister Modi, it is the biggest moment to share the dais with the world’s most powerful leader. It will boost his domestic and international prestige and give him some relief on the Kashmir issue, which will be raised by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the UN General Assembly meeting later this month.
Opinion: Modi's Secret Weapon | In fact, it was this secret weapon that Modi has been using successfully to create a positive impact in whichever country he has visited in the past five years. The diaspora, on the other hand, is delighted with Modi for giving them facilities such as relaxation in visa norms, ease of doing business and merging the OCI and PIO cards. Hence, they are looking forward to Modi standing by the side of US President Donald Trump when the two share the dais.
Opinion: Diaspora Diplomacy | The ‘Howdy Modi’ mega event in Houston is the culmination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to cultivate the Indian diaspora. Modi has been wooing the diaspora all over the world and more so in the US. As the Indian-Americans have become more powerful, it is only natural for the prime minister to make use of them and market himself and India. Read More
After meeting the members of Dawoodi Bohra community, PM Modi said, " In Houston, I had the opportunity to spend time with them and speak about a wide range of issues."
The Dawoodi Bohra community has distinguished itself across the world. In Houston, I had the opportunity to spend time with them and speak about a wide range of issues. pic.twitter.com/zxHXa9Ka9Z— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 22 September 2019
Sharing photos of his meeting with a group of Kashmiri Pandits, the prime minister said he had a 'special interaction' with them.
I had a special interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston. pic.twitter.com/07coxdg0oS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 22 September 2019
Prime Minisrter Modi shared pictures of his meeting with the Sikh community.
I had an excellent interaction with the Sikh Community in Houston. I am delighted to see their passion towards India’s development! pic.twitter.com/uvvaDtnvAY— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 22 September 2019
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed PM Modi's engangement with the CEOs, which comes as a boost to energy cooperation between India and US.
Prioritising India’s energy security and exploring synergies, this engagement of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi will significantly boost the energy cooperation between India and US. pic.twitter.com/oXW7zdR9SK— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) 22 September 2019
'One of the Largest' LNG Deals in US History | After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "fruitful" meeting with CEOs from the energy sector, US natural gas company Tellurian Inc. and India's Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) have signed an MoU, under which PLL and its affiliates intend to import up to five million tonnes per annum (5 mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from America.
It is impossible to come to Houston and not talk energy!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 22 September 2019
Had a wonderful interaction with leading energy sector CEOs. We discussed methods to harness opportunities in the energy sector.
Also witnessed the signing of MoU between Tellurian and Petronet LNG. pic.twitter.com/COEGYupCEt
After a roundtable meeting with PM Modi, Mike Train, President Emerson Electric Co, said, "It was a real pleasure&an honour to be a part of the meeting. He shared the outlook, the enthusiasm. He wants to have a balanced approach, bringing energy in a sustainable way to India."
Mike Train,President Emerson Electric Co on PM Modi's round table meeting with oil sector CEO: It was a real pleasure&an honour to be a part of the meeting. He shared the outlook, the enthusiasm. He wants to have a balanced approach, bringing energy in a sustainable way to India. pic.twitter.com/KPwdrZyq7f— ANI (@ANI) 22 September 2019
Surinder Kaul, representing Kashmiri Pandit community, said, "PM told us you've suffered a lot together we've to build new Kashmir. Our youth presented him the messages that the community have prepared for him. I presented a memorandum on behalf of the community. He gladly accepted that."
Surinder Kaul, representing Kashmiri Pandit community: PM told us you've suffered a lot together we've to build new Kashmir. Our youth presented him the messages that the community have prepared for him. I presented a memorandum on behalf of the community. He gladly accepted that pic.twitter.com/Z1IPuv9ZA0— ANI (@ANI) 22 September 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and interacts with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits in Houston.
United States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and interacts with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits, in Houston. pic.twitter.com/2hAswYgAKZ— ANI (@ANI) 22 September 2019
PM Modi also had a roundtable meeting with top energy sector CEOs in Houston. The discussion focused on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and US.
Getting straight to business.— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) 22 September 2019
PM @narendramodi just concluded a fruitful interaction with top energy sector CEOs at a Roundtable meeting in #Houston. Discussion focused on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India & US. pic.twitter.com/UHnEFd9Oll
The prime minister met members of the Bohra community in Houston.
United States: Members of Bohra community meet and interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Houston. pic.twitter.com/5DgZqxI9h5— ANI (@ANI) 22 September 2019
Avinder Chawla, Sitting Commissioner, Arvin, California said, "We submitted a memorandum and thanked Modi ji for what he has done for Sikh community. We thanked him for Kartarpur corridor. President Trump is coming here tomorrow (at Howdy Modi), shows how important a leader PM Modi is."
Avinder Chawla, sitting Commissioner, Arvin, California: We submitted a memorandum & thanked Modi ji for what he has done for Sikh community. We thanked him for Kartarpur corridor. President Trump is coming here tomorrow (at Howdy Modi), shows how important a leader PM Modi is. pic.twitter.com/iLSBKlcOFg— ANI (@ANI) 22 September 2019
The Sikh community submitted a memorandum, requesting the prime minister to address the issues of 1984 Anti-sikh riots, Article 25 of Indian Constitution and Anand Marriage Act, Visa and Passport renewal of asylees. They also forwarded their request of dedicating the Delhi airport to Guru Nanak Dev.
Submitting the memorandum, the Sikh community requested the PM to address the issues of - 1984 sikh genocide, dedicating Delhi airport to Guru Nanak Dev International Airport, Article 25 of Indian Constitution and Anand Marriage Act, Visa and Passport renewal of asylees. https://t.co/5vmkwTGIGT pic.twitter.com/l5bguZuWvB— ANI (@ANI) 22 September 2019
Prime Minister Modi, who received a warm welcome in Houston, met members of the Sikh comunity.
United States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with members of Sikh community in Houston. pic.twitter.com/wyIHiiuUfi— ANI (@ANI) 22 September 2019
Before arriving in Houston, PM Modi's flight made a two-hour technical halt in Frankfurt early on Saturday morning where he was received by India's Ambassador to Germany, Mukta Tomar, and Consul General Pratibha Parkar.
Howdy Houston!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 21 September 2019
It’s a bright afternoon here in Houston.
Looking forward to a wide range of programmes in this dynamic and energetic city today and tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JxzWtuaK5x
PM Modi with members of the Kashmiri Pandit community.
Trump's presence at the Houston event marks a new milestone, Modi had said in his departure statement ahead of his visit. This would be the first time a US President will attend an Indian-American community event with Modi and also the first time that Trump and Modi share a stage together. The event is the third meeting between the two leaders in three months, after the G-20 summit in Japan in June and the G-7 summit in France last month.
Trump earlier has hinted that there could be some announcement by him at the 'Howdy Modi!' event.
Both countries are racing to negotiate a limited trade deal to be signed by Trump and Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The deal under discussion with India would lower some tariffs on US produce and restore preferential treatment for some Indian exports to the US, said sources.
From Houston, Modi will fly to New York where he will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in New York on September 27 and will have a packed agenda of bilateral and multilateral engagements.
