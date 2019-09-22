LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Narendra Modi in US LIVE: PM Meets Oil Sector CEOs, Community Leaders Ahead of Mega Event

News18.com | September 22, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Modi in US Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Houston on Saturday for a week-long visit, met members of the Sikh community as well as CEOs of the oil sector today ahead of his address to the diaspora that will also see US President Donald Trump in attendance. Post his meeting with the heads of oil sector, Tellurian and Petronet signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) for up to five million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through equity investment in Driftwood.

The engagements come ahead of the prime minister’s mega 'Howdy Modi!' event where he will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans. The 'Howdy Modi!' event on Sunday at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium in Houston will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.
Read More
Sep 22, 2019 11:10 am (IST)

Opinion: Hopes to Attract Liberal Donations | Trump also hopes the affluent Indian-Americans will support him with liberal donations. The diaspora, which garnered wealth through the computer and Internet revolution, is the third-largest Asian American group after the Chinese and Philippines and has emerged as a significant vote bank.

Sep 22, 2019 10:55 am (IST)

Opinion: Trump Targeting Affluent Indian Community | As for Trump, he is eyeing winning the presidential race next year and is looking for support. The affluent Indian community is his target and he hopes to woo them by his participation at the 'Howdy Modi' event. With his declining popularity rating in the opinion polls, making any dent is good though trends show the diaspora is supporting the Democrats. All the five Congressmen in the present US Congress are Democrats.

Sep 22, 2019 10:41 am (IST)

Trump’s participation in the mega event will also send a signal to the US State department about the President’s friendly gesture, which will unite the Indian diaspora.

Sep 22, 2019 10:26 am (IST)

Opinion: Win-win Situation for Modi-Trump | Both Modi and Trump are in a win- win situation as ‘Howdy Modi’ will benefit both politically. For Prime Minister Modi, it is the biggest moment to share the dais with the world’s most powerful leader. It will boost his domestic and international prestige and give him some relief on the Kashmir issue, which will be raised by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the UN General Assembly meeting later this month.

Sep 22, 2019 10:16 am (IST)

Opinion: Modi's Secret Weapon | In fact, it was this secret weapon that Modi has been using successfully to create a positive impact in whichever country he has visited in the past five years. The diaspora, on the other hand, is delighted with Modi for giving them facilities such as relaxation in visa norms, ease of doing business and merging the OCI and PIO cards. Hence, they are looking forward to Modi standing by the side of US President Donald Trump when the two share the dais.

Sep 22, 2019 10:08 am (IST)

Opinion: Diaspora Diplomacy | The ‘Howdy Modi’ mega event in Houston is the culmination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to cultivate the Indian diaspora. Modi has been wooing the diaspora all over the world and more so in the US. As the Indian-Americans have become more powerful, it is only natural for the prime minister to make use of them and market himself and India. Read More

Sep 22, 2019 9:47 am (IST)

After meeting the members of Dawoodi Bohra community, PM Modi said, " In Houston, I had the opportunity to spend time with them and speak about a wide range of issues."

Sep 22, 2019 9:43 am (IST)

Sharing photos of his meeting with a group of Kashmiri Pandits, the prime minister said he had a 'special interaction' with them.

Sep 22, 2019 9:40 am (IST)

Prime Minisrter Modi shared pictures of his meeting with the Sikh community.

Sep 22, 2019 9:33 am (IST)

Following the roundtable meet, Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman, IHS Markitm said, "It's very important that PM came here&it's a huge statement about the India-US partnership in terms of energy...He has come here means we can really build this partnership."

Sep 22, 2019 9:28 am (IST)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed PM Modi's engangement with the CEOs, which comes as a boost to energy cooperation between India and US.

Sep 22, 2019 9:24 am (IST)

'One of the Largest' LNG Deals in US History | After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "fruitful" meeting with CEOs from the energy sector, US natural gas company Tellurian Inc. and India's Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) have signed an MoU, under which PLL and its affiliates intend to import up to five million tonnes per annum (5 mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from America.

Sep 22, 2019 9:10 am (IST)

On meeting with oil sector CEOs, Train said, "We're very active in the Indian market. I highlighted the work we've done with 'Invest India'. We've a big investment we'll be finishing next yr near Pune - a large manufacturing facility."

Sep 22, 2019 9:06 am (IST)

After a roundtable meeting with PM Modi, Mike Train, President Emerson Electric Co, said, "It was a real pleasure&an honour to be a part of the meeting. He shared the outlook, the enthusiasm. He wants to have a balanced approach, bringing energy in a sustainable way to India."

Sep 22, 2019 8:50 am (IST)

Kaul further said, "We thanked him on behalf of the 700,000 Kashmiri Pandits all over the globe for such a historic decision. We assured him that our community will work with the govt to fulfill your dream for a Kashmir which is peaceful, full of growth where people are all happy."

Sep 22, 2019 8:44 am (IST)

Surinder Kaul, representing Kashmiri Pandit community, said, "PM told us you've suffered a lot together we've to build new Kashmir. Our youth presented him the messages that the community have prepared for him. I presented a memorandum on behalf of the community. He gladly accepted that."

Sep 22, 2019 8:39 am (IST)

Modi Meets Energy Sector CEOs | The energy sector CEOs talked about enhancing their footprint in India. They lauded government efforts towards Ease of Doing Business, steps taken towards deregulation in the sector, supported reforms and policies and were upbeat on the Indian economy.

Sep 22, 2019 8:11 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and interacts with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits in Houston.

Sep 22, 2019 8:09 am (IST)

PM Modi also had a roundtable meeting with top energy sector CEOs in Houston. The discussion focused on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and US.

Sep 22, 2019 8:01 am (IST)

The prime minister met members of the Bohra community in Houston.

Sep 22, 2019 7:58 am (IST)

Avinder Chawla, Sitting Commissioner, Arvin, California said, "We submitted a memorandum and thanked Modi ji for what he has done for Sikh community. We thanked him for Kartarpur corridor. President Trump is coming here tomorrow (at Howdy Modi), shows how important a leader PM Modi is."

Sep 22, 2019 7:54 am (IST)

The Sikh community submitted a memorandum, requesting the prime minister to address the issues of 1984 Anti-sikh riots, Article 25 of Indian Constitution and Anand Marriage Act, Visa and Passport renewal of asylees. They also forwarded their request of dedicating the Delhi airport to Guru Nanak Dev. 

Sep 22, 2019 7:51 am (IST)

Prime Minister Modi, who received a warm welcome in Houston, met members of the Sikh comunity.

Sep 22, 2019 7:47 am (IST)

Before arriving in Houston, PM Modi's flight made a two-hour technical halt in Frankfurt early on Saturday morning where he was received by India's Ambassador to Germany, Mukta Tomar, and Consul General Pratibha Parkar.

Sep 22, 2019 7:43 am (IST)

The event is the third meeting between the two leaders in three months, after the G-20 summit in Japan in June and the G-7 summit in France last month. Trump earlier has hinted that there could be some announcement by him at the 'Howdy Modi!' event.

Sep 22, 2019 7:43 am (IST)
br /> Modi-Trump to Share Stage for First Time | Trump's presence at the Houston event marks a new milestone, Modi had said in his departure statement ahead of his visit. This would be the first time a US President will attend an Indian-American community event with Modi and also the first time that Trump and Modi share a stage together.

Sep 22, 2019 7:42 am (IST)

The 'Howdy Modi!' event today at the NRG Football Stadium in Houston will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.

Sep 22, 2019 7:42 am (IST)

PM Modi Reaches Houston | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Houston for the 'Howdy Modi' event in which he will be joined by United States President Donald Trump and address over 50,000 Indian-Americans. He was accorded a warm welcome by members of the Indian community here.

Narendra Modi in US LIVE: PM Meets Oil Sector CEOs, Community Leaders Ahead of Mega Event
PM Modi with members of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Trump's presence at the Houston event marks a new milestone, Modi had said in his departure statement ahead of his visit. This would be the first time a US President will attend an Indian-American community event with Modi and also the first time that Trump and Modi share a stage together. The event is the third meeting between the two leaders in three months, after the G-20 summit in Japan in June and the G-7 summit in France last month.

Trump earlier has hinted that there could be some announcement by him at the 'Howdy Modi!' event.

Both countries are racing to negotiate a limited trade deal to be signed by Trump and Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The deal under discussion with India would lower some tariffs on US produce and restore preferential treatment for some Indian exports to the US, said sources.

From Houston, Modi will fly to New York where he will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session in New York on September 27 and will have a packed agenda of bilateral and multilateral engagements.
  • 21 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs BAN
    138/7
    20.0 overs
    		 139/6
    19.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs ZIM
    155/8
    20.0 overs
    		 156/3
    19.3 overs
    Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 Sep, 2019 | South Africa in India
    SA vs IND
    149/5
    20.0 overs
    		 151/3
    19.0 overs
    India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    BAN vs ZIM
    175/7
    20.0 overs
    		 136/10
    20.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Sep, 2019 | Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series
    AFG vs BAN
    164/6
    20.0 overs
    		 139/10
    19.5 overs
    Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 25 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram