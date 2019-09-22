Howdy Modi: PM Arrives at NSG Stadium Amid Rousing Welcome in Houston's NSG Stadium
Trump would join Modi as a 'special gesture' by the US President to underscore the special bond between the two countries. It is for the first time that Trump and Modi would share a stage together.
PM Modi at the Houston's NSG Stadium for Howdy Modi event.
Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a rousing welcome on Sunday when he arrived at the crowded NSG stadium to address the Indian-American community along with US President Donald Trump.
Trump would join Modi as a "special gesture" by the US President to underscore the special bond between the two countries. It is for the first time that Trump and Modi would share a stage together and address a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.
Welcoming Prime Minister Modi, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner highlighted the significance of the event and said that Indians have been a key figure in the development of his city.
"Honoured to say Howdy to Modi in Houston." he said.
Organised by the non-profit Texas India Forum, the event, with the tagline 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures', will shine light on the tremendous contribution of Indo-Americans in United States and the strong and lasting partnership between the US and India.
Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's address, Indian-American artists from Texas and elsewhere performed cultural programmes.
