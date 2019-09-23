Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Where Were 9/11, 26/11 Conspirators Found?' With Trump in First Row, Modi Calls For Final Fight on Terror

Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston, the Prime Minister defended his government’s move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 12:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Where Were 9/11, 26/11 Conspirators Found?' With Trump in First Row, Modi Calls For Final Fight on Terror
PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the NRG stadium in Houston on Sunday.
Loading...

New Delhi: Saying that the time has come for the decisive fight on terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted Pakistan from the stage of the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, Texas, as US President listened from the first row of the audience.

Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans, the Prime Minister defended his government’s move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which he said had allowed terrorism and separatism to rear its head.

Without naming Pakistan, Modi said, “Some people have problems with what India is doing. Those people are not able to tackle their country. They have made their country the place of hate. These people are those who spread terrorism,” Modi said to loud cheers from the crowd.

Asserting that the US President was standing strong in his fight against terror, Modi reminded that the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks in the US and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks were both found in the same country.

His statement on terror emanating out of Pakistan came after the US President said that he was committed to saving innocent lives from “radical Islamist terrorism”.

Both Trump and Modi being on the same page on the fight against terror is significant as the issue will likely be the centrepiece of India’s arguments against Pakistan at the United Nation’s General Assembly meet in New York on September 27.

Pakistan will raise the Kashmir issue at the UNGA, but Trump attending the Houston rally with Trump is being seen in some quarters as an endorsement of the Indian government’s decision to effectively scrap Article 370.

Defending the move, Modi at the rally said that due to Article 370, people of Kashmir and Ladakh were not getting the benefits of development and some separatist powers were misusing it to further their own agenda.

“Our Parliament Upper house and lower house discussed it for hours and it was telecasted across the world...We (the BJP) don't have majority in upper house yet we passed it both houses with 2/3rd majority,” he said, and asked people to give a standing ovation to Indian parliamentarians for the nod to repeal Article 370 provisions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram