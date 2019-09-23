'Where Were 9/11, 26/11 Conspirators Found?' With Trump in First Row, Modi Calls For Final Fight on Terror
Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston, the Prime Minister defended his government’s move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the NRG stadium in Houston on Sunday.
New Delhi: Saying that the time has come for the decisive fight on terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted Pakistan from the stage of the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, Texas, as US President listened from the first row of the audience.
Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans, the Prime Minister defended his government’s move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which he said had allowed terrorism and separatism to rear its head.
Without naming Pakistan, Modi said, “Some people have problems with what India is doing. Those people are not able to tackle their country. They have made their country the place of hate. These people are those who spread terrorism,” Modi said to loud cheers from the crowd.
Asserting that the US President was standing strong in his fight against terror, Modi reminded that the perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks in the US and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks were both found in the same country.
His statement on terror emanating out of Pakistan came after the US President said that he was committed to saving innocent lives from “radical Islamist terrorism”.
Both Trump and Modi being on the same page on the fight against terror is significant as the issue will likely be the centrepiece of India’s arguments against Pakistan at the United Nation’s General Assembly meet in New York on September 27.
Pakistan will raise the Kashmir issue at the UNGA, but Trump attending the Houston rally with Trump is being seen in some quarters as an endorsement of the Indian government’s decision to effectively scrap Article 370.
Defending the move, Modi at the rally said that due to Article 370, people of Kashmir and Ladakh were not getting the benefits of development and some separatist powers were misusing it to further their own agenda.
“Our Parliament Upper house and lower house discussed it for hours and it was telecasted across the world...We (the BJP) don't have majority in upper house yet we passed it both houses with 2/3rd majority,” he said, and asked people to give a standing ovation to Indian parliamentarians for the nod to repeal Article 370 provisions.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl Song Removed from YouTube Over Copyright Issues
- Tom Hiddleston Reveals Chris Hemsworth Punched Him While Filming The Avengers
- Watch: Zoo Shares First Glimpse of Kiki, a Baby Red Panda
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mini SUV Officially Teased Ahead of September 30 Launch: Watch Video
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough