Bengal Man Arrested in Delhi For Cheating People by Impersonating as CBI Officer

A man from Howrah in West Bengal was arrested in Delhi for defrauding people impersonating as an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The fake CBI officer financially deceived people promising them government jobs. He was nabbed by police after a complaint filed by his ex-wife.

The fictitious CBI officer, Subodip Banerjee, is a native of Howrah. On May 13, his ex-wife filed a police complaint against him at Jagacha police station in Howrah. He was absconding since then. He was arrested by policemen from Jagacha on July 11 from a five-star hotel in Delhi. Later the accused was produced before the Patiala House court in Delhi and the Jagacha police got a three-day transit remand.

He will now be taken to Howrah and police will produce him in the local court. He married by giving false information to his wife. He told his wife that he was an assistant director in CBI before their marriage.

According to the police his wife got suspicious about his activities. He also presented a fake ID of CBI to his wife. The wife later went to the CBI office to verify the claims of the accused and found that her husband was lying about his job.

Because of this false claim, the couple got divorced in March and the woman filed an FIR on May 13.

According to the police, the accused was taking advantage of the lockdown to defraud people. He used to take money from people by promising them government jobs. According to certain reports, the accused used to do online interviews before impersonating as a CBI officer. He used to collect money from people online.

