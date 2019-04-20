English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
12 Coaches of Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express Derail Near Kanpur, 13 Injured
The train was going to New Delhi when the incident occurred near Rooma railway station in Kanpur around 12.50 am. Four out of the 12 derailed Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches have overturned.
Derailed coaches being inspected by Railway officials near Kanpur. (Image: ANI)
Kanpur (UP): Twelve coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, injuring at least 13 people, railway officials said.
The train was going to New Delhi when the incident occurred near Rooma railway station under Maharajpur police station in Kanpur Nagar district around 12.50 am. Four out of the 12 derailed Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches have overturned, the officials said.
North Central Railway public relations officer Amit Malviya said 13 people were injured and had been admitted to hospital. All passengers are being given relief, assistance, help and medical aid.
The coaches that derailed are: S8, S9, B1-B5, H1, A1, A2, pantry car and an SLR (seating cum luggage rake).
The district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and other senior officials reached the spot and are supervising the rescue operation. An 'accident relief train' and medical teams from Allahabad and Kanpur have departed for the site, the officials said.
The railways have issued helpline numbers: 1072, 9454403738, 9454401463, 9454401075
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
