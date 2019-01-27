English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How's the Josh? Asks Ailing Parrikar as He Attends First Public Event in Year
He has been recuperating at his private residence near here since October 14 last year, after he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar while inspecting a construction site. (Image: ANI)
Panaji: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday attended a public event for the first time since he was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment last year when he turned up at the function to inaugurate a cable-stayed bridge on the Mandovi river, and charged up the audience with
the popular dialogue from a Bollywood movie.
The 5.1 km long, four-laned "Atal Setu" was opened to public by Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari in presence of Parrikar, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and other ministers from the state.
The bridge has become the third such link over the river to connect Panaji with North Goa.
Wearing a defence cap and medical appendage attached, Parrikar, 63, charged up the audience when he asked them "How is the Josh", a popular dialogue from Bollywood film "Uri The Surgical Strike", which has become popular with many politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"How's the Josh?, How is the josh?, How's the Josh?... I will transfer my josh (enthusiasm) to you and sit here and speak a few words," said Parrikar, 63, in his first ever public speech in the last one year.
The former defence minister has been in and out of hospitals in Mumbai, Delhi and the USA since February 2018.
He has been recuperating at his private residence near here since October 14 last year, after he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
Parrikar could not attend the office of CM for long due to his illness.
He has not attended any public events except visiting his office at the state secretariat late last year on few occasions.
The frail looking Parrikar was greeted with lusty cheers by people when he arrived for the inaugural event this evening.
The bridge is considered to be his dream infrastructure venture. During his brief speech, Parrikar lamented a social media "tendency" to oppose every developmental project in Goa.
"There is opposition for airport and even to the garbage treatment plant. I think Goans should be positive," he said.
The "Atal Setu" is expected to decongest Panaji, which receives approximately 66,000 vehicles every day, to a great extent.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
the popular dialogue from a Bollywood movie.
The 5.1 km long, four-laned "Atal Setu" was opened to public by Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari in presence of Parrikar, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and other ministers from the state.
The bridge has become the third such link over the river to connect Panaji with North Goa.
Wearing a defence cap and medical appendage attached, Parrikar, 63, charged up the audience when he asked them "How is the Josh", a popular dialogue from Bollywood film "Uri The Surgical Strike", which has become popular with many politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"How's the Josh?, How is the josh?, How's the Josh?... I will transfer my josh (enthusiasm) to you and sit here and speak a few words," said Parrikar, 63, in his first ever public speech in the last one year.
The former defence minister has been in and out of hospitals in Mumbai, Delhi and the USA since February 2018.
He has been recuperating at his private residence near here since October 14 last year, after he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
Parrikar could not attend the office of CM for long due to his illness.
He has not attended any public events except visiting his office at the state secretariat late last year on few occasions.
The frail looking Parrikar was greeted with lusty cheers by people when he arrived for the inaugural event this evening.
The bridge is considered to be his dream infrastructure venture. During his brief speech, Parrikar lamented a social media "tendency" to oppose every developmental project in Goa.
"There is opposition for airport and even to the garbage treatment plant. I think Goans should be positive," he said.
The "Atal Setu" is expected to decongest Panaji, which receives approximately 66,000 vehicles every day, to a great extent.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranji Semis: Pujara Rides Luck with Unbeaten Ton as Saurashtra Eye Final
- Lionel Messi Shines as Barcelona Sweep Past Girona
- Board of Politics? 'The Poll' is a New Game Launched Just in Time for Elections
- When a Professor, Doctor and a Businessman Met on Twitter - Anonymously
- Malaika Arora's Stunning Pictures at a Spa Will Give You Self Care Goals
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results