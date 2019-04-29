Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

HP 10th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 10 Results Declared in Himachal Pradesh; Directly Check Here

The HP 10th Result 2019 or the HP Board 10th Result 2019 released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education board on its official website hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
HP 10th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 10 Results Declared in Himachal Pradesh; Directly Check Here
(Image: News18.com)
HP 10th Result 2019 | In Himachal Pradesh, the HP 10th Result 2019 or the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 announced by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education board released the HP Board 10th Result 2019, HP 10th Result 2019 on its official website hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education successfully conducted the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 examination in the month of March. The Himachal Pradesh class 10 examination began on 7th March, 2019 and continued till 20th March, 2019.




Students, who have appeared for HP Board Class 10 examination can check their HP 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019 on these websites as well: examresults.net indiaresults.com

Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to check Himachal Pradesh HP Board 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Logon to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board hpbose.org

Step 2: Look for a tab that says 'HP 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019'

step 3: Click on the tab 'HP Class 10th Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your regustration number, roll number and date of birth to get your HPBOSE 10th Result 2019

Step 4: Download your HP Board Result 2019 for class 10 and keep a prinout of your HP Board Class 10 Result 2019 for future reference.

Students can avail the SMS service to check their HPBOSE Result 2019, HP Board 10th Result 2019

Get HP Board Class 10 Results 2019 via SMS

Himachal Class 10 Result 2019 - HPBOSE Matric Class 10 Results 2019 on SMS
SMS - HP10ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

In 2018, approximately 1.5 lakh students registered for the examination and the pass percentage was 62.83%. Almost an equal number of students had appeared for the exams this year, in 2019.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
