HP 10th Result 2019: HPBOSE Declared Class 10 Results at hpbose.org; Atharv Thakur Topped

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is an agency of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. It was founded in the year 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its headquarters at Shimla which was later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or the HPBOSE declared the HP 10th Result 2019 soon. The HPBOSE Class 10 result 2019 released on the official website at Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org . Over one lakh students had appeared in the HPBOSE class 10 examination and now they are awaiting for their HP 10th result 2019 at websites other than the official one: examresults.net The HP Matric exams began on March 7 and continued up to March 20, 2019. The marksheet for the final examination will be released online on the official website of the board and will be available in a PDF format. On April 23, the HPBOSE has announced the HP 12th result 2019.Total Students who appeared - 1,11,980Total pass percentage - 60.79 %Topper - Atharv Thakur - 98.71%Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org Step 2: Click on the tab ‘results’ displayed on the homepageStep 3: Click on the link class 10 resultsStep 4: Log-in using roll numberStep 5: Result will appear on the screenStep 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.SMS -