HP 10th Result 2019: HPBOSE Declared Class 10 Results at hpbose.org; Atharv Thakur Topped
The HPBOSE Class 10 result 2019 released on the official website at Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org.
(Image: News18.com)
HP 10th Result 2019 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or the HPBOSE declared the HP 10th Result 2019 soon. The HPBOSE Class 10 result 2019 released on the official website at Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org. Over one lakh students had appeared in the HPBOSE class 10 examination and now they are awaiting for their HP 10th result 2019 at websites other than the official one: examresults.net.
The HP Matric exams began on March 7 and continued up to March 20, 2019. The marksheet for the final examination will be released online on the official website of the board and will be available in a PDF format. On April 23, the HPBOSE has announced the HP 12th result 2019.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2019
Total Students who appeared - 1,11,980
Total pass percentage - 60.79 %
Topper - Atharv Thakur - 98.71%
How to Check HP 10th Result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the tab ‘results’ displayed on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the link class 10 results
Step 4: Log-in using roll number
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Himachal Class 10 Result 2019 - HPBOSE Matric Class 10 Results 2019 on SMS
SMS - HP10
ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is an agency of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. It was founded in the year 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its headquarters at Shimla which was later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
