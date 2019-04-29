Take the pledge to vote

HP 10th Result 2019: HPBOSE to Declare Class 10 Results Soon at hpbose.org; How to Check

The HPBOSE Class 10 result 2019 will be released on the official website at Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
HP 10th Result 2019: HPBOSE to Declare Class 10 Results Soon at hpbose.org; How to Check
HP 10th Result 2019 | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or the HPBOSE will declare the HP 10th Result 2019 soon. The HPBOSE Class 10 result 2019 will be released on the official website at Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org. Over one lakh students had appeared in the HPBOSE class 10 examination and now they are awaiting for their HP 10th result 2019 at websites other than the official one: examresults.net.

The HP Matric exams began on March 7 and continued up to March 20, 2019. The marksheet for the final examination will be released online on the official website of the board and will be available in a PDF format. On April 23, the HPBOSE has announced the HP 12th result 2019.

How to Check HP 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘results’ displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link class 10 results

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Himachal Class 10 Result 2019 - HPBOSE Matric Class 10 Results 2019 on SMS
SMS - HP10ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is an agency of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. It was founded in the year 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its headquarters at Shimla which was later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
