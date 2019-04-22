Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

HP 12th Result 2019: How to Check HPBOSE Scores Declared by Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org

The HP 12TH result 2019 released by the Himachal Pradesh Board on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
HP 12th Result 2019: How to Check HPBOSE Scores Declared by Himachal Pradesh Board at hpbose.org
(Image: News18.com)
HP 12th Result 2019 | HPBOSE or the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 results for HP Board students . While the wait for HPBOSE 12th 2019 Result is at its peak, the Himachal Pradesh students can skim through the process for downloading their HP Board result, which is enlisted below. The HP 12TH result 2019 released by the Himachal Pradesh Board on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. However, students can also check their HP 12th result 2019 on other websites, such as examresults.net.

As the students will need to enter their roll number and candidature details for downloading HP Board Class 12th Results 2019, all 1 lakh students who appeared for 2019 HP Board Examination Class 12th are advised to keep their admit cards handy.




Topper Priety Birsanta scored 98.8% in HPBOSE 12th examination. A total of 49136 male candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls have this year too, outshone boys with 45,784 female candidates registered of which 30,574 passed.

HPBOSE Class 12th Results 2019: Here’s How to Download The Results

Step 1: Visit hpbose.org (http://hpbose.org/), the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board
Step 2: Click on the ‘Check Class 12th Results 2019’ link
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page with login information for HP Board Class 12th Results
Step 4: Enter the details including Candidate number and roll number for Class 12th Examination HPBOSE
Step 5: Your 2019 HPBOSE Class 12th subject-wise result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: You can download the Class 12th 2019 Results for further use.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamshala. The headquarters of HPBOSE was earlier in Shimla. Currently, more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the HP Board.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
