HP Board 12th result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores Out at hpbose.org; List of Other Websites to Check

The Board released the HPBOSE 12th result on the Himachal Pradesh Board’s official website at hpbose.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
HP Board 12th result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores Out at hpbose.org; List of Other Websites to Check
(Image: News18.com)
HP Board 12th Result 2019 | Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, which is also known as, the HPBOSE, announced the HP Board 12th Result 2019. The Board released the HPBOSE 12th result on the Himachal Pradesh Board’s official website at hpbose.org. However, due to the heavy flow of traffic, the website is bound to get slow after the declaration of the result. Therefore, students in Himachal Pradesh must visit other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Around 1 lakh students sat for HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Examination this year. The examination for HP 12th 2019 took place between March 6 and March 29. Around 8,000 Himachal Pradesh Schools are affiliated to HPBOSE and all the students from these schools will have their HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Results announced today




Topper Priety Birsanta scored 98.8% in HPBOSE 12th examination. A total of 49136 male candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls have this year too, outshone boys with 45,784 female candidates registered of which 30,574 passed.

How to Check HPBOSE 12th result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal P0radesh Board at hpbose.org

Step 2. Click on the available result link

Step 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' option

Step 4. The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the result and keep a print out for further use

The students will need to keep their candidate number and roll number ready for checking their Class 12th 2019 HP Board Results. The students are advised to keep their admit cards for HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Examinations ready before the announcement of the results.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
