HP Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out in Himachal Pradesh Soon at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will announce HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2019 soon. However, HPBOSE has not announced the date and time for the declaration of 2019 HPBOSE result yet. The candidates can check their result on its official website at hpbose.org All the candidates, who appeared for Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Examination 2019, can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com . Himachal Pradesh students must wait for their HPBOSE class 12 result with their admit cards or hall tickets ready so that as soon as the Himachal Pradesh board releases the result, they can check their HP 12th scores quickly.Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal P0radesh Board at hpbose.org Step 2. Click on the available result link.Step 3. Enter your name and roll number.Step 4. Click on 'Search Result' option.Step 5. Your HPBOSE Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.Step 6. Download the result and keep a print out for future reference.Students are advised to stay hooked up on News18.com for further updates on class 12 result.The HP Board Results 2018 for Class 12 were declared on April 24 last year. A total of 68,469 students passed the 2018 HP Board Examination with 86 per cent overall pass percentage. In 2018, 98,281 students appeared for HP Class 12 examination.HPBOSE came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamshala currently. HPBOSE’s earlier headquarters was in Shimla. The Himachal Pradesh Education Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. It also conducts the HP BoSE examinations. Currently, more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the HP Board.