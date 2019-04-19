English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HP Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out in Himachal Pradesh Tomorrow at hpbose.org
Himachal Pradesh students must check their HPBOSE 12th result 2019 to be released by the HP Board at hpbose.org or examresults.net.
(Image: News18.com)
HPBOSE Class 12 Result | The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will announce HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2019 tomorrow. However, HPBOSE has not announced the time for the declaration of 2019 HPBOSE result yet. It is speculated that the result will be declared in the afternoon on its official website at hpbose.org.
All the candidates, who appeared for Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Examination 2019, can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Himachal Pradesh students must await for their HPBOSE class 12 result with their admit cards or hall tickets ready so that as soon as the Himachal Pradesh board releases the result, they can check their HP 12th scores quickly.
How to Check HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal P0radesh Board at hpbose.org
Step 2. Click on the available result link.
Step 3. Enter your name and roll number.
Step 4. Click on 'Search Result' option.
Step 5. Your HPBOSE Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6. Download the result and keep a print out for future reference.
Students are advised to stay hooked up on News18.com for further updates on class 12 result.
The HP Board Results 2018 for Class 12 were declared on April 24 last year. A total of 68,469 students passed the 2018 HP Board Examination with 86 per cent overall pass percentage. In 2018, 98,281 students appeared for HP Class 12 examination.
HPBOSE came into existence in 1969 and has its headquarters in Dharamshala currently. HPBOSE’s earlier headquarters was in Shimla. The Himachal Pradesh Education Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and textbooks for the Himachal Pradesh schools. It also conducts the HP BoSE examinations. Currently, more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the HP Board.
