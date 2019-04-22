English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HP Board 12th result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly; List of Websites to Check
The Board will release the HPBOSE 12th result on the Himachal Pradesh Board’s official website at hpbose.org.
(Image: News18.com)
HP Board 12th Result 2019 | Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, which is also known as, the HPBOSE, will announce the HP Board 12th Result 2019 shortly. The Board will release the HPBOSE 12th result on the Himachal Pradesh Board’s official website at hpbose.org. However, due to the heavy flow of traffic, the website is bound to get slow after the declaration of the result. Therefore, students in Himachal Pradesh must visit other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
Around 1 lakh students sat for HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Examination this year. The examination for HP 12th 2019 took place between March 6 and March 29. Around 8,000 Himachal Pradesh Schools are affiliated to HPBOSE and all the students from these schools will have their HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Results announced today
How to Check HPBOSE 12th result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official site of Himachal P0radesh Board at hpbose.org
Step 2. Click on the available result link
Step 3. Enter your name and roll number. Then, click on 'Search Result' option
Step 4. The HPBOSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download the result and keep a print out for further use
The students will need to keep their candidate number and roll number ready for checking their Class 12th 2019 HP Board Results. The students are advised to keep their admit cards for HPBOSE 2019 Class 12th Examinations ready before the announcement of the results.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
