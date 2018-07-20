English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HP Electricity Board Shimla Recruitment 2018: 799 Posts, Apply Before August 18
Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Shimla aims to fill 799 vacancies for the post of Junior T-Mate, Junior Helper (Sub- Station) and Junior Helper (Power House) (Electrical) on contract basis.
Screenshot taken from the official website hpseb.com.
HPSEBL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 799 vacancies for the post of Junior T-Mate, Junior Helper (Sub- Station) and Junior Helper (Power House) (Electrical) on contract basis has begun on the official website of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Shimla - hpseb.com.
Candidates desirous to apply for more than one post can submit a single application form with the details of post preference. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 18th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for HPSEBL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.hpseb.com
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Application are invited for filling up 779 posts of different categories’ under ‘What’s New’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 5 – Fill the prescribed format of application with required details
Step 6 – Send the duly filled application form along with other required documents at any of the 3 below mentioned address:
Chief Engineer (Operations) North Zone, HPSEB Ltd., Dharmashala, District Kangra, HP- 176215.
Chief Engineer (Operations) Central Zone HPSEB Ltd., Mandi, District Mandi Himachal Pradesh, Pin -175001
Chief Engineer (Operations) South Zone, HPSEB Ltd., Vidyut Bhawan, Shimla Himachal Pradesh, Pin - 171004
Direct Link - http://www.hpseb.com/news/Advertisement_17.7.18.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.100
Reserved Category – Rs.50
The application fee is to be paid or deposited either through RTGS/NEFT/ IMPS or any other mode, details mentioned in above url.
HPSEBL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 799
Junior T-Mate – 605
Junior Helper (Sub- Station) – 145
Junior Helper (Power House)(Electrical) - 49
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must be class 10th passed and the candidates who posses ITI certificate in Wireman/ Electrician trade done through a regular course from an institution recognized by the H.P Government or the National Trade Certificate will be given the preference.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria:
<http://www.hpseb.com/news/Advertisement_17.7.18.pdf" target="_blank">a href="http://www.hpseb.com/news/Advertisement_17.7.18.pdf" target="_blank">http://www.hpseb.com/news/Advertisement_17.7.18.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.7,175.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 100 marks and the candidates are advised to read the above mentioned advertisement for detailed selection process.
Important Dates:
Last date of submitting application form – 18th August 2018, 5:00 PM
Last date of submitting application form (Lahaul & Spiti Distt, Kinnaur Distt, Pang & Bharmour Sub Division of Chamba Distt and Dodra Kwar Sub Division of Shimla Distt of Himachal Pradesh) – 24th August 2018, 5:00 PM
