English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HP Govt Reduces by Half Bond Money for Doctors Pursuing PG Courses: CM Thakur
The decision comes after the resident doctors of state medical colleges have been protesting against the bank guarantee policy since long.
Representative Image (Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
Loading...
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reduce from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 5 lakh the bond money for MBBS doctors who pursue higher medical courses, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Wednesday.
Resident doctors of state medical colleges have been protesting against the bank guarantee policy since long.
Speaking in the state assembly on the third day of ongoing budget session, Thakur said the state cabinet decided to reduce bank guarantee by half in its Tuesday meeting.
He was replying to a question asked by Asha Kumari of the Congress regarding chemotherapy facilities.
Earlier, replying to Kumari's question, Health Minister Vipin Parmar said adequate steps were being taken to strengthen treatment facilities for cancer patients in the state.
BJP MLA from Nurpur Rakesh Pathania also asked as to when chemotherapy facilities would be made available at RPG Medical College Tanda for the benefit of patients from Kangra district and nearby areas.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Resident doctors of state medical colleges have been protesting against the bank guarantee policy since long.
Speaking in the state assembly on the third day of ongoing budget session, Thakur said the state cabinet decided to reduce bank guarantee by half in its Tuesday meeting.
He was replying to a question asked by Asha Kumari of the Congress regarding chemotherapy facilities.
Earlier, replying to Kumari's question, Health Minister Vipin Parmar said adequate steps were being taken to strengthen treatment facilities for cancer patients in the state.
BJP MLA from Nurpur Rakesh Pathania also asked as to when chemotherapy facilities would be made available at RPG Medical College Tanda for the benefit of patients from Kangra district and nearby areas.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
-
Tuesday 05 February , 2019
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
News18 Excerpts: Mamata Welcomes SC Order, BJP slams TMC
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Watch: Mughal Gardens Will Open For Public From Feb 6
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles | Managing Health and Sanitation for Millions
Tuesday 05 February , 2019 Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4, Live Scores: Saurashtra Lose Five, Jackson Castled by Wakhare
- Renault Duster AMT Gets Rs 1 Lakh Cheaper Than Before, Now Priced at Rs 12.10 Lakh
- Priyanka Chopra Makes Her First Appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Post Wedding
- You Can Now Exchange Cigarette Butts and Bottle Caps For Free Beer in Goa
- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: There is Nothing Like Knowing Old Bombay from the Top of an Open Bus
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results