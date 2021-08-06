HP: Negative Covid Report or Full Vaccination Mandatory for Visiting Temples During Coming Festival

The Himachal Pradesh government has made mandatory a negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination for visiting temples in the state during 'Shrawan Ashtmi Navratras', according to an official order. The order issued by Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh said that people intending to visit various state temples during 'Shrawan Ashtmi Navratras' from August 9 to August 17 will be allowed to enter the state and district borders only if they possess a full vaccination certificate (both doses) or an RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours.

The decision has been taken in view of the concern regarding a third wave of Covid-19, he said in the order. There is a possibility of thousands of pilgrims assembling at various temples and religious shrines during the said period in all the districts which may lead to huge gatherings, he added. Such gatherings in confined spaces may become 'super spreader' events and may precipitate Covid-19 cases in various parts of the state and the country, he added.

The mela officer and police mela officer shall ensure that No Mask No Darshan' policy is implemented strictly during the period, he added. He said thermal screening has to be ensured at the entrance of religious places and provisions made for hand sanitisation or washing, he added.

